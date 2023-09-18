The king said in the telegram published by the official Maghreb Arab News Agency: “The effective participation of your team alongside your Moroccan brothers in search and rescue operations following the tragic earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region in our country had a profound and profound impact on us and on the Moroccan people as a whole.”

He added: “We express to you our deep pride and appreciation for this generous humanitarian participation, which embodies the depth of the strong bonds of brotherhood and effective solidarity that unite the Emirati and Moroccan peoples. We express to you, in our own name and in the name of the Moroccan people, our sincere thanks and gratitude for the generous efforts you have made.” “The high professionalism and competence you have demonstrated during these operations has been recognized for you.”

He also called on the Moroccan King Al-Mutawa to act on his behalf in informing all members of the team individually, “our deepest expressions of thanks and gratitude for this chivalrous initiative, which truly reflects the depth of feelings of sincere love and active solidarity you have for your second country, typical of the authentic Emirati people.”

In the telegram, the King renewed his expression to the commander of the search and rescue group for the UAE, “Our deepest feelings of appreciation and gratitude for this noble support of yours, which stems from your strong belief in the values ​​of cooperation and cooperation that our true Islamic religion urges us to.”