Today, Tuesday, Moroccan King Mohammed VI visited the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Marrakesh, where he inspected the health condition of the injured, victims of the earthquake that occurred last Friday, which caused major human and material losses in many regions of the Kingdom. The Moroccan News Agency “MAP” reported that the King visited the recovery and hospital services for earthquake victims, where he inquired about the health condition of the injured, as well as the health services provided to them by the mobilized medical teams following this major natural disaster. The Moroccan King also donated blood during the visit.

This royal initiative comes to reinforce the various initiatives and measures that have been taken in this regard, in implementation of the royal instructions to rescue, assist and accompany the people affected by the Al Haouz earthquake. The Ministry of Interior had announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake had risen to 2,901 and the injured to 5,530.