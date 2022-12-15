And a statement by the federation, which was published on its website, said: “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (Federation of Football) strongly protested the arbitration of the Moroccan national team’s match against the French national team, led by Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos. This came in a letter to the competent body that included The arbitration cases that deprived the Moroccan team of two clear penalty kicks, according to the testimony of arbitration specialists, and at the same time surprising that the mouse room was not alerted to that.

He added, “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation affirms that it will not hesitate to defend the rights of our team, calling for fairness in taking the necessary measures regarding the arbitration injustice that was practiced on the Moroccan national team in its match against the French national team, in the semi-final drawing of the World Cup.”

The decisions of the Mexican referee sparked widespread controversy on social sites and among analysts and arbitration experts.

The most controversial case was when Palazuelos refused to award the “Atlas Lions” a penalty kick, in the middle of the first half, and in return directed a yellow card to player Sofiane Boufal.

The accident occurred when Hakim Ziyech found space in front of French defender Theo Hernandez, so he passed the ball to his colleague in Boufal, who collided with Hernandez forcefully inside the French national team’s penalty area.

The Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” touched on this shot, and stated that the French player was the one who hindered his Moroccan counterpart, and that the “mouse” referee, Canadian Drew Fisher, did not intervene, despite the necessity of his intervention to award a penalty kick to the Atlas Lions.

Former Spanish arbitration expert Perez Burol also confirmed to Marca that the Mexican referee denied the Moroccan national team a clear penalty kick against France.

The same was confirmed by former Egyptian referee Gamal Al-Ghandour, saying: “Boufal was clearly obstructed by the France defender, which required a penalty kick.”