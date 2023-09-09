Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10:26



Updated 11:15 a.m.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook several cities in Morocco this Friday night, whose epicenter would be between Marrakech and Agadir, has been felt in Malaga and other Andalusian provinces.

As confirmed by 112, there have been several calls from Sevillian citizens warning of this movement. Reason why the necessary operations have been launched in case they are required. Thus, details Emergencies 112 Andalucía, at 00:14 hours the coordination center has managed the first of more than 20 calls from towns in Huelva, Seville, Jaén, Córdoba and Málaga. Specifically, the notices have been received from the municipalities of Huelva, Punta Umbría, Lepe, Isla Cristina, Almonte, Bollullos par del Condado, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Camas, Jaén, Málaga, Marbella, Córdoba and Lucena, without any evidence of damage. personal or material.

Superficial earthquakes, such as this case, are felt more strongly than deeper ones, since they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the quake could be revised in the coming hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.