The smell of death

A Sky News Arabia correspondent toured the village of Werkan, where he monitored the effects of the devastating earthquake, where houses were flattened to the ground, while the Moroccan armed forces and residents continued to search for survivors and retrieve bodies from under the rubble.

The reporter added that the village collapsed almost completely, as the houses became mere ruins, and their owners either died under the rubble or were displaced.

He pointed out that 8 bodies were recovered from one spot where he was standing, noting that the Moroccan soldiers are working to remove the rubble in search of survivors, so there are still hopes that the victims will be recovered, as the pictures showed.

The smell of death began to spread in the village. Some say it is caused by the death of animals, while others say it is due to human death.

“All my family members died”

Aziz, a resident of the village, told Sky News Arabia: The situation was difficult. I can’t describe it. What happened is a disaster. 7 members of my family died in the earthquake.”

Aziz’s father and nephew are still trapped under the rubble, but hopes of recovering them alive have diminished, the reporter reports.

He added that the earthquake was “a horror and a shock, and it did not allow escape.”

He continued: “In an instant, everything collapsed. I was near the mosque at the time of the disaster.”

But fortunately, Aziz’s children survived the disaster.

He said that the number of residents of the village was 300, and all of them were affected. In addition to the dead, the rest were wounded or displaced. No one now has even a pillow, as everything is under ashes, and the residents are out in the open.

As for another witness in the village who lost a number of her family members, she told Sky News Arabia that the authorities provided the surviving residents with many services since the first day of the disaster, such as water and lighting.

But she confirmed that what residents need now is bed after spending their first night outdoors.

The situation is difficult in mountain villages

A number of deaths occurred in Moroccan cities close to the epicenter of the earthquake, but the authorities confirmed that the situation is more difficult in remote mountainous areas where villages such as Ouarkan are spread.

The earthquake led to the accumulation of rocks and dust on rugged mountain roads, which hampered rescue operations.

The areas most affected by the earthquake that struck central Morocco were the mountainous areas, where remote villages are spread.

So far, according to the latest official figures, the earthquake has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

This earthquake is the worst in terms of the number of victims in Morocco since 1960, when an earthquake occurred and killed at least 12,000 people.