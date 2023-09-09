Nin Hanan has spent the entire night awake, glued to her mobile phone and in an “anguish” close to panic. The family of this 28-year-old girl, who lives in Los Narejos, was surprised by the earthquake that devastated Morocco in Agadir, one of the most affected cities. Her parents and her siblings were there on vacation, visiting her grandparents. «They have noticed the earthquake very much. It is a very difficult situation; “My parents, siblings and grandparents are fine, but I still don’t know anything about the rest of my family,” she said this Saturday, still in shock. “I’m drowning here, not being able to know if everyone is okay,” she confessed. This morning the idea of ​​looking for a flight to be with her family passed through her mind.

After the brutal shock, Nin’s family went out into the street, like all the residents of Agadir, and spent the entire early morning outdoors. Including his grandparents, 95 years old. The young woman from Los Narejos is much less concerned about her material damage at this moment. She only knows that her parents’ house “is broken.”

Like Nin, thousands of migrants residing in the Region and Spaniards of Moroccan origin tried this Saturday to locate their families by telephone. It has not been easy, because at some points in the morning the lines collapsed, says Karima Belarmrissi, who has her mother and her sister in Meknes, an area quite far from the epicenter of the earthquake, near Marrakech. Despite the distance, the earthquake was felt intensely, and the Police ordered the buildings to be evacuated. “They were on an esplanade until seven in the morning,” she explained while she tried to hold back her tears. Many Moroccans passed by the restaurant that Karima runs in the San Andrés neighborhood in Murcia this Saturday, worried about their loved ones. The question was repeated in every conversation: “Is the family okay?”

Ilyas Kamal, a 25-year-old Murcian of Moroccan origin, breathed easy after knowing that his uncles and cousins, who live in Casablanca, are safe. At least three deaths have been recorded in this city, according to the first reports. «The problem is the old houses, in the Medina area; some have fallen,” said Ilyas, who just three days ago was walking through the streets of Casablanca, today devastated by the earthquake. “I came back from vacation the day before yesterday, it didn’t come close to me,” sighed this Human Resources worker from a fruit and vegetable company.

Many Murcians of Moroccan origin are still in Morocco on vacation, although “if the earthquake had occurred in August, many more would have been caught there,” Ilyas warned.