Thirteen thousand participated in the race in the Capital. Among women success for the Kenyan Chepkwony, eighth Arianna Lutteri. Councilor Onorato: “Now we are preparing for the grand arrival of the Giro d’Italia at the end of May”

Sporting Roma’s day of passion began as always in the sign of Africa. Waiting for the football derby, the marathon is filling the streets of the city, including the Olympic stadium area. The victory went to the Moroccan Taoufik Allan in 2h07’42” ahead of the Kenyan Wilfred Kigen, who was consumed in continuous escape attempts, but then with just over three kilometers from the end he was forced to capitulate closing in 2h08’44” . Worth mentioning is the high-level debut (only a distant precedent in 2016) of Neka Crippa, sixth in 2h12’10”. “I’m happy, it’s a shame I was left alone at a certain point. But on the other hand, following the group in front was impossible”. Now Neka delivers an ideal witness to his brother Yeman, who is preparing for the Milan marathon on April 2nd. Stefano La Rosa finished second of the Azzurri, eighth in 2h18’01”. In the women’s field, Kenyan success with Betty Chepkwony in 2h23’01”. Arianna Lutteri was the first Italian, eighth in 2h47’08”. See also Benetton in emergency, Glasgow takes advantage of it

BIG NUMBERS — For the Rome marathon it was a successful edition in terms of participation: 13,000 marathon runners at the start, then many relay runners and the people of the Stracittadina, the real surprise from a numerical point of view with participation at the levels of the best times. A real racing “stadium” waiting for the other stadium to fill up in the other Stracittadina… Among the most important figures are those of foreigners, who accounted for 57 percent of marathon runners. “But there were also many in the Stracittadina – said Alessandro Onorato, councilor for Sport, Tourism, Fashion and Major Events – And now we are preparing for the grand arrival of the Giro d’Italia at the end of May. For Rome it is a great season of sport”.

LATEST CUP — Another exciting moment was the delivery of the Cup for the last few, an idea by Alfredo Benfeldt, a Guatemalan artist hosted by Caritas who launched the initiative together with Athletica Vaticana and L’Osservatore Romano. The trophy, blessed in recent days by Pope Francis, went to Romano Dessì, the last runner to pass through St. Peter’s Square. Meanwhile, the vialone dei Fori Imperiali is still welcoming the many marathon runners who are concluding their effort. Here marathon to you derby. See also Cruz Azul vs Pumas: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecasts

