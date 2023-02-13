Isocrates, an Athenian who lived 400 years before Christ, promoted the exchange of ideas, convinced of the advantages of controversy; He discovered that discussion was an effective method of educating the people and the elites, he witnessed many events: the clash of the Greeks and the Persians, the rivalry between the Greek cities and, as if something were missing, mass convulsions in his hometown. All this allowed him to develop an experience that moved him to participate in public life, with the idea of ​​restoring Athenian greatness and uniting the Greek cities to face the common enemy, the Persians.

Its main tool was the promotion of the exchange of thoughts through controversy, with the idea of ​​recovering the principle of contradiction, through the discussion of ideas.

He maintained that our democracy self-destructs because it has abused the right to equality and the right to freedom, because it has taught the citizen to consider impertinence as a right; not respecting the laws as freedom; recklessness in words as equality and anarchy as happiness.

Isocrates’ philosophy could be transposed to our days, to our Mexico. We urgently need to recognize that we are destroying our nascent democracy; we destroy it when we do not respect individual differences; we destroy it with our word by accusing, by attacking, that is to say with a nonsense that is in no way a right; we destroy it when we do not understand that freedom is not synonymous with non-compliance with the laws; we destroy it with our fraternal struggles and we do it without realizing it, or without wanting to realize it.

Learning to live together is learning to transcend, because to transcend is to leave a mark on our ephemeral passage through life and it is urgent to learn to live together, to tolerate, to include. That is building Mexico.

The Mexico of tomorrow is built from today, it is built with responsibility, tolerance, solidarity, inclusion and a lot of work combined with faith in ourselves.

Let’s not wait for others to do our homework for us, it is time to believe in ourselves, it is time to stop holding back our country, it is time to listen to Isocrates and protect our fledgling democracy. It is time to start building today, the Mexico of tomorrow.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact of inclusion and tolerance.

Thank you.