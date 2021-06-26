In his daily conference (La Mañanera), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarks, he is emphatic and persistent in pointing out to the media and journalists that in six-year terms prior to Q4 they benefited by billing – if anything – millionaire amounts.

Today, they no longer enjoy those privileges.

In return, these media and journalists are in charge, also emphatically and persistently, to criticize him for everything and to report half what they should report responsibly.

What we witness between AMLO and the press is interesting.

In my career in journalism, I have never seen, read and heard interventions by a president in the tone in which López Obrador does.

If he is right or not, if he likes or dislikes him, if he is applauded or whistled, if he ignites passions or diatribes, if in the guild (disintegrated, disunited, convincing, abusive, partial, unscrupulous, unethical and even amoral) is wrong Or seen, if a certain foreign press pays more attention to what it does and does not do, if it is or is not the most criticized president in the last century, if the press is partial or sectarian; or if AMLO quotes the inevitable organic intellectuals, if he says that Mexican radio and television minimize the advances of the country and magnify the tragedy and problems that have dragged on for years, if every morning he answers questions of all kinds, or there are colleagues protagonists instead of just being reporters, if you hear statements from journalists with specific complaints of acts of corruption, injustices, nepotism, influentialism, or unnecessary praise for their inauguration, I do think, I have said, that there was a before and there will be an after the press in Mexico from his relationship with the Chief Executive.

What we see in the National Palace from 7 in the morning from Monday to Friday is not a bad thing to happen.

The narrative goes a long way: books, essays, theses, positions for and against.

López Obrador is a note, sets the journalistic agenda, provokes headlines, editorials, articles, columns, videos, images that circulate immediately on networks, on portals.

His personal style of governing goes beyond the right.