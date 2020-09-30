What topics are important for the financial markets on Wednesday morning? Today, among other things, in view: Five weeks before the US presidential election, incumbent Trump and his challenger Biden had a heated exchange in the first TV duel, the federal government and states have tightened the requirements of the corona crisis due to increasing new infections and the British House of Commons has Despite all warnings from the EU, the controversial internal market law passed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

* USA / ELECTIONS – Five weeks before the presidential election in the USA, incumbent Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden had a heated exchange in their first TV duel. The roughly 90-minute debate on Wednesday night was marked by mutual insults and personal attacks. At times it was downright chaotic. Trump kept interrupting Biden, whereupon the ex-vice president at one point was particularly sharp: “Shut up, man. That’s so unpresidential.” The Democrat called Trump a “clown”, “liar”, “racist”, “Putin’s lap dog” and the “worst president America has ever had”. Trump countered: “Nothing about you is smart, Joe.” With a view to the unrest during anti-racism protests, the Republican called on right-wing extremists to stand back, but also to stand by.

* VIRUS – The federal and state governments have tightened the requirements in the Corona crisis due to the increasing number of new infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states agreed at their video summit to limit the number of participants at private parties if a limit for new infections is exceeded. In addition, a fine of 50 euros is due if someone gives false personal information when visiting the restaurant, as Merkel announced after the deliberations. “We learned a lot and got through the summer well,” said Merkel. Now the number of new infections rose again, which is worrying with a view to autumn and winter.

* With its measures against the corona pandemic, VIRUS – Berlin goes beyond the resolutions of the federal-state summit. The governing mayor Michael Müller announced after a special session of the Senate that from next Saturday there should be maximum limits for private gatherings such as parties. In addition, there is a mask requirement in offices and administration buildings.

* BREXIT – The British House of Commons passed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial Single Market Act despite all warnings from the EU. The MPs voted 340 to 256 for the bill, which is now being passed on to the House of Lords. The debate there should last until the beginning of December. Since Johnson does not have a majority in the chamber, parts could be rewritten that would have to be approved by the House of Commons. This threatens a stalemate between the two houses of parliament, which could continue beyond the deadline for negotiations between the EU and Great Britain.

* VOLKSWAGEN / AUDI – Five years after the discovery of the millions of exhaust gas manipulations on diesel vehicles, Audi managers will have to answer before a German court for the first time. The most prominent of the four defendants before the Munich Regional Court is the former CEO Rupert Stadler. The public prosecutor accuses Stadler, the former head of development Wolfgang Hatz and two Audi engineers of fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising. Stadler and Hatz had rejected the allegations. The court has scheduled 180 trial days, so the proceedings could drag on until the end of 2022.

* ALLIANZ – The insurance giant is investing in five property and casualty insurers of the Kenyan Jubilee Holdings. Allianz takes over between 51 and 66 percent of the Jubilee property insurance subsidiaries in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as well as two insurers specializing in short-term policies in Burundi and Mauritius, as both companies announced.

* MERCK beckons special income from the successful outcome of a patent dispute over its multiple sclerosis drug Rebif with US rival Biogen. The court of appeal declared the patent of Biogen, which Merck had allegedly infringed with Rebif, to be ineffective on Monday, said the Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company. Merck could therefore release the provision of 365 million euros for the patent infringement proceedings between Biogen and the US subsidiary EMD Serono.

* CUREVAC – The Tübingen-based biotech company announces the next step in the testing of its vaccine candidate CVnCoV. The first participant in a phase 2a clinical study was vaccinated, according to a mandatory notification. The study will be carried out in Peru and Panama with a total of 690 healthy participants. First data are expected in the fourth quarter.

* PALANTIR – The New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) has set the reference price for Palantir stock at $ 7.25. The data analysis firm working for the CIA and other secret services is valued at $ 15.76 billion. In its last round of funding in 2015, however, the company was valued at $ 20 billion. Palantir plans to go public today via direct placement.

* PAYPAL – The payment service provider won 1.7 million new retailers in the past quarter thanks to the digitization push caused by the Corona crisis – three times as many as usual. “The past quarter was in many ways the best of all time,” said CEO Dan Schulman “Handelsblatt”. 91 percent of the 1000 largest online retailers in Germany are PayPal customers.

* SHELL – The oil company wants to rebuild its German business and improve its carbon footprint. According to Shell, it has drawn up a plan to reduce or offset its own greenhouse gas emissions and those that arise when customers use Shell products in Germany by over a third within a decade. That corresponds to around 30 million tons per year or around a tenth of the federal government’s CO2 reduction target by 2030. Shell also wants to become the leading provider of “green hydrogen” for industrial and transport customers.

* JP MORGAN – The US bank ends investigations by the US regulatory authority CFTC into possible market manipulation in derivatives transactions with precious metals and government bonds by paying more than $ 920 million. This was announced by the supervisory authority for the derivatives market (CFTC). The agreement draws a line under a multi-year investigation by the agency at the largest US bank.

* AIDA – The cruise lines Aida and Costa want to have the first vacation ship without a combustion engine in a decade. “We now have a concept for the first emission-free cruise ship,” said Michael Thamm, head of the Costa Crociere group, to which Aida also belongs, the “FAZ”.

* ITALY – According to official estimates, the Italian economy will contract more than previously expected. Now a decline in GDP of nine percent is predicted after minus eight percent in April, said the Ministry of Finance. At 10.8 percent, the national deficit will be smaller than previously expected at 11.9 percent. The key figure for the coming year, however, was increased to 7.0 percent after 5.7 percent of GDP. Then the deficit should be 4.7 percent in 2022 and 3.0 percent in 2023, it said. The Italian economy is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

* USA / ELECTION – US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill said they paid more than $ 346,000 in taxes and other payments to the federal government for the past year. The combined annual income was therefore almost $ 985,000. Democratic vice presidency candidate Kamala Harris and her husband paid approximately $ 1.2 million in federal taxes in 2019 on a combined annual income of $ 3.3 million. Republican Vice President Mike Pence published his tax returns before the 2016 election, but like Trump has kept them under lock and key ever since.

rtr