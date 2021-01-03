Vacation is a great time to have a leisurely breakfast with the whole family. Finally, you can prepare hearty meals that take a little longer to cook. When still making a large frying pan with shakshuka or baking sweet waffles, pour over them with syrup. And eat slowly, washed down with hot strong coffee. For breakfast, sauces can be prepared in advance, for example in the evening. And pour them over poached eggs or soft-boiled eggs. It will turn out satisfying and very festive.

We share interesting recipes for hearty family breakfasts.

Shakshuka with feta

Recipe author Mark Shah Akbari, Chef at Sybarite Restaurant

2 poached eggs

30 g feta cheese

5 g pumpkin seeds

5 g cilantro

10 g butter, infused with herbs and herbs

1 g olive powder for garnish

For tomato base matbukh (180 g for 1 serving)

70 g tomato juice

40 g tomatoes without skin and seeds

40 g tomato jam

40 g baked bell pepper

1g roasted cumin

3 g garlic oil

Salt

For tomato jam:

1.2 kg tomatoes

90 g sugar

90 ml tomato juice

5 g cumin

200 g onions

30 g cilantro

20 g garlic

6 g salt

30 ml olive oil

Step 1. Prepare tomato jam: fry finely chopped garlic and onion in olive oil. Add all other ingredients and simmer until jam for 1 hour over low heat.

Step 2. For the tomato base, mix all the ingredients, put in a cast iron pan and simmer in the oven for 10 minutes.

Step 3. While matbukha is being prepared, boil poached eggs: pour 2 liters of water into a saucepan or a saucepan, add 20 g of salt and 200 ml of table vinegar. Boil water, make a funnel with a whisk and break an egg into it.

Step 4. Wait for the formation of the state of the bag, boil for 1-2 minutes, remove in ice water so that the yolk remains liquid.

Step 5. Put feta cheese and 2 poached eggs on the tomato matbuha, heat in the oven for 5 minutes.

Step 6. Decorate with pumpkin seeds, cilantro. Drizzle with fragrant butter and olive powder.

Pancakes with salmon and hollandaise sauce

Recipe of Artyom Petrin, chef at Rick’s Bar & Bistro

1 egg

150 ml of milk (if necessary, cow’s milk can be replaced with vegetable or whey)

½ tsp dry yeast

25 g sugar

3 g soda

2 g baking powder

90 g flour

30 g melted butter

50 g lightly salted salmon

Pike caviar

For the hollandaise sauce:

2 eggs

100 g butter

Salt, pepper, lemon juice – to taste

Step 1. Separate the whites from the yolks.

Step 2. Beat the yolks in a water bath for 2 minutes, until they turn white and thicken.

Step 3. Divide the butter into 2 – 3 cubes and gradually add to the yolks while whisking.

Step 4. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Step 5. Immediately mix all the ingredients for the dough with a mixer at low speed: beat an egg, add ghee to it first, then milk at room temperature with yeast pre-mixed in it and all the other ingredients.

Step 6. Put the mixture in a warm place for 1 – 2 hours to nourish the yeast and increase the dough mass.

Step 7. Frying is best in ghee or coconut, at the rate of one medium dough for one pancake.

Step 8. Pancakes are completely neutral in taste – you can serve them with salmon and eggs and with hollandaise sauce, or with sweet additives.

Salmon Benedict

Taras Kirienko’s recipe, chef of the Touche restaurant

1 croissant

Spinach leaves

½ avocado

2 poached eggs

50 g lightly salted salmon

Tartar sauce:

20 g mayonnaise

¼ small red onion

5 g gherkins

1 g fresh parsley

½ boiled egg

1 drop of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Vinaigrette with Dijon mustard:

5 g Dijon mustard

2 drops of white wine vinegar

35 ml vegetable oil

5 g honey

Hollandaise sauce:

1 yolk

20 g butter

A drop of white wine vinegar

3 ml kimchi sauce (without it)

3 g Dijon grain mustard

Step 1. For the sauce, finely chop the onion, gherkins, herbs, chop an egg. Mix all ingredients.

Step 2. For the vinaigrette sauce, whisk all the ingredients with a whisk until smooth.

Step 3. For Hollandaise sauce, melt the butter, heat it over low heat until it has a light nutty flavor. Mix the yolk with vinegar, kimchi, heat everything in a water bath, beat and pour in butter in a thin stream.

Step 4. Remove from heat and add mustard, stir. The main thing is not to overheat the sauce on the fire, it can curl. Therefore, everything must be done quickly, due to the small amount.

Step 5. Cut the croissant in half without cutting one side so that you can open it like a book.

Step 6. Grease it from the inside with tartar sauce, season the spinach leaves with sauce with Dijon mustard, put them on a croissant.

Step 7. Cut half the avocado thinly, put on top of the spinach, add a little salt.

Step 8. Boil 2 poached eggs, put them on top of the avocado. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs. Place lightly salted salmon next to it.

Oat pancakes with guacamole

Recipe of Alexey Zharikov, chef of the M2 Organic Club restaurant

180 g oatmeal

2 eggs

300 ml of kefir

10 g flour

5 g sugar

3 g salt

6 g baking powder

Vegetable oil for frying

For guacamole:

100 g avocado

8 ml lime juice

5 ml olive oil

A drop of tabasco sauce

Salt

Tomato jam:

600 g tomatoes

110 g sugar

Salt

250 ml stracciella to serve

Step 1. Put all the ingredients for the pancakes in a blender glass, shake and let stand for a while. At the same time, it is better to take instant oatmeal, as they absorb moisture well. We insist the dough for 30 minutes.

Step 2. Fry the pancakes through pastry rings, or, if available, in a special pan for pancakes, or in a regular pan in vegetable oil for 2 minutes on each side, if necessary, bring to readiness in the oven.

Step 3. For the guacamole sauce, cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Put in a blender, add all the remaining ingredients and whisk in a puree.

Step 4. Tomato jam: take tomatoes and make cross-shaped cuts, put them in boiling water for 20-30 seconds. Then we cool and remove the skin from them.

Step 5. Cut into four pieces and remove the seeds. Cut the resulting slices into 1 cm cubes. Take a saucepan, put the tomatoes there, add salt and sugar and fry over high heat for no more than 2 minutes until the juice dissolves. Let it cool and the jam is ready.

Step 6. Put pancakes on a plate, put stracatella on top. Using a pastry bag, spread the guacamole on a plate, sprinkle with tomato jam on top, you can decorate with microgreens.

Sweet waffles

Vitaly Baranov’s recipe, Shagal restaurant chef

650 g flour

360 g butter

7 eggs

830 ml milk

400 g sugar

6 g baking powder

Advice: Make sure all food is at room temperature before you start cooking.

Step 1. Separate the yolks from the whites. Beat the whites separately and set aside.

Step 2. Mix sugar with yolks, add flour and baking powder. Stir until smooth.

Step 3. Then add the whipped egg whites, mix until smooth.

Step 4. Bake in a waffle iron.

Also, waffles can be cooked in a pan or in the oven.

In a skillet: spread the dough in an even layer over the bottom of the pan. Fry the resulting “pancake” on one side over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, then turn over and fry for another 1-2 minutes.

In the oven: distribute the dough in an even layer on a baking sheet in small portions, bake for 5-7 minutes at a temperature of 180 ° C.

Step 5. Serve waffles with chocolate and berries.