Dr. Anas Bargheti, coordinator of the morgue in Derna, Libya, has been working in terrible conditions since early Monday morning. “We have spent some very difficult days, surrounded by many bodies, without electricity, without refrigerators, without communications and with a terrible smell,” says the doctor. “It was a disaster. But now the situation is starting to improve.” For almost a week, Barghethi has been in charge of the place where the bodies that were recovered under the rubble and on the seashore after the storm passed through Libya have been stored. Daniel. Last Thursday, given the risk of a cholera pandemic, the Ministry of Health decided that no more bodies were going to be preserved. Since then, as soon as the remains of the victims are found, a DNA test is taken and they are buried.

The floods have already caused 20,000 victims, including dead and missing, according to authorities estimates. “My biggest fear was that in the coming months we could suffer outbreaks of contagious diseases. But the arrival of international support with experience in this type of scenario has reassured us. We are receiving medical supplies and medicines from all health centers in Libya and other countries. “What we need now are vaccines.” Bargheti can’t waste a second. For a week now, he has barely slept a few hours, as witnessed by the red shadow in his eyes. His biggest concern is the psychological impact of this humanitarian crisis on survivors.

“In the first days we saw that people did not cry. They were in a state of shock, in a state of denial, including the children. “We need psychologists to help them deal with this trauma,” he concludes, before getting into an ambulance and driving it to the University Hospital, where they are also treating those affected by the flood that devastated part of Derna, after two dams. They will collapse due to poor maintenance and torrential rains.

At the entrance to the hospital center, two young people are treated on stretchers. One of them suffered a crushed stomach when part of a building damaged by the flood fell. The other one broke his leg. “There are hardly any wounded anymore. They were all treated. The biggest problem now is the psychological state of a population that has lost everything: family, neighbors, home, work, everything. We know that mental health is always a pending issue, but in this context it is crucial,” explains Dr. Arkham Omer Melkauri, coordinator of the humanitarian emergency response at this medical complex.

Sitting next to their houses

A tour of the center of Derna confirms the fears of Bargheti and Melkauri. Men like Faisal sit for hours next to what was once his house. “When the flood started, my wife and I went up, with my two-year-old daughter and our two-month-old baby, floor by floor to the fifth, where the roof is located. From there we saw how many of our neighbors died,” she says, in a quiet voice.

“Buildings were disappearing around us. Our great friends lived in that house across the street. They have all died. They were a family of seven members.” Faisal spent two days searching for them in the rubble before giving up. He imagines that, like hundreds of people, they ended up swept out to sea. “They had a two-month-old baby. “I can’t think of anything else but them.” Faisal arrived in Libya 10 years ago fleeing the war in Syria.

Around him, other men drag their feet, wearing flip-flops, covered in mud. They look for something to save from the ruins. Mohammed has managed to find a bag with family documents. But what has relieved him the most has been taking some plastic bags and toy perfume jars from his daughters. Until a week ago, he made a living driving a truck that, like almost everything in this central area of ​​the city, has also disappeared. He now entrusts his future and that of his family to God.

Abd Al Razeq, who has lost his father and his entire paternal family, with whom he lived, listens attentively. “My mother is with an acquaintance on the outskirts of Derna. And I spend the day wandering around here in case I can help someone. “I sleep anywhere, where my friends and acquaintances invite me,” he explains in an automated tone. If there is anything he needs to say it is this plea: “We always knew that our city was built on the canal of the dams and that it was very dangerous. Now that it has to be rebuilt, I ask the engineers to pay attention to safety.” Looking around, it is difficult to imagine that a catastrophe of this magnitude could be repeated.

On the adjacent street, a truck moves forward, expelling white smoke intended to disinfect the air and cover up the smell of decomposition. The effect only lasts a few seconds. In fact, at the entrance to the city and at several checkpoints, the military distributes masks and orders pedestrians to wear them.

Rescue teams transport victims of the disaster in Derna, this Saturday. STRINGER (EFE)

International search

In one corner, young volunteers from the Red Cross rest on a mountain of sifted earth, while excavators that have recently arrived in the city remove the rubble that blocks access to the buildings. Rescue and rescue teams from numerous countries supervise the work of the machines in case they find new bodies. After a week of piecework, Derna has begun to stop being a large mass grave.

Dozens of picap-type vehicles transport, from one part of the city to another, migrant men and women from sub-Saharan Africa employed to carry out cleaning and garbage collection tasks. In the roundabouts, exhausted men crowd to get food, clothing, blankets and water in the distribution of humanitarian aid that is beginning to arrive in all the neighborhoods of the city. There are hardly any women, and the few that approach those points cannot or do not want to speak. It is the men who accompany them who give their testimony.

On the coast, rescue teams are having increasing problems recovering the remains of the victims of this humanitarian catastrophe. Although Army helicopters and drones continuously scan the coastline, its advanced state of decomposition makes collection difficult and increases the risk of disease transmission. A week after Storm Daniel changed everything in this area of ​​Libya, the Darne Sea is still a dark brown, almost black color.

