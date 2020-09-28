Current technology provides us with an enormous quality of life, unprecedented in our history, but it is also modifying how we live, our daily behavior ”, explains Ernesto de la Cruz, researcher in charge of the department of physical activity and sport at the University of Murcia. This transformation is evident in our habits: technology makes us more sedentary. But the extent of that impact or the effect it has on our health is less clear. “It is necessary to address this collateral effect of digitization because in health terms it has a very significant economic cost”, warns the expert.

The last study published by De la Cruz together with Antonio Moreno and Jesús García responds to the need to put figures on this imbalance. According to their calculations, for every tenth that a State advances in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) produced by the European Commission, its citizens spend 12.6 more minutes a day in their seats. “We are dedicated to what is known as social epidemiology, which is a branch dedicated to the study of the effects of different structural and social factors on the health of the population,” they specify.

Level of digitization and time spent sitting by citizens of each country

In the case of technological progress, it seems that the effects of these advances are evident in the level of activity that our routines incorporate and, consequently, in our health. “Sitting for more than a quarter of the day (taking away sleep) has been reported to increase morbidity and mortality from all causes, regardless of whether you exercise two or three times a week. Spending more than four hours sitting has a negative effect on our health ”, says the expert.

The researchers confirmed their suspicions by studying the relationship between the DESI index and the time spent sitting. According to data from the European Commission, Romania is the least advanced country in its digital transformation (0.33), and it is also the one that spends the least time in chairs, armchairs, sofas and derivatives, specifically, four hours a day. At the other extreme are Denmark and the Netherlands: the first leads the DESI ranking (0.71) and occupies second place in terms of the time its citizens spend sitting (6 hours a day), while the Netherlands, which takes he gold in the latter category (6.5 hours), it is also part of the group of nations most advanced in the digital world.

“The truth is that we did not expect to find so many differences between the countries of the European Union, but there are very important differences in terms of the development of the digital economy and society, and consequently, in the time that the population spends sitting in each country,” he says. From the cross. Spain occupies an intermediate position: with a DESI index of 0.54, Spaniards spend an average of 4.4 hours sitting each day.

More devices, less movement

But the relationship with the digitization indicator is not the only variable that shows this behavior. De la Cruz and his colleagues have also approached the phenomenon from an individual perspective, taking into account the number of digital consumer devices each person owns. “Our work also indicates that, indeed, having more devices means spending more time sitting down,” reveals the researcher.

Can we do something to slow down technological progress? It does not seem likely and many would dispute the relevance of doing so. Can we get out of the chair? It is not easy either, but there is some hope. “The problem is that in our environment, in our work or school day, they impose that sedentary lifestyle on us. And if we add the free time we spend sitting, it is very easy to exceed that amount. It is necessary to try, at least, to intersperse trips frequently, throughout the day ”, reasons the expert.

Furthermore, even moderately committed athletes are not spared. Two weekly sessions of physical exercise, three, half an hour a day … Everything falls short when it comes to energy expenditure. “The total movement is what counts,” ditch De la Cruz. His advice is to bet on short journeys in daily trips: “Walk or use the bicycle to work and shop, use stairs … And also organize our day so that we can be more active. Institutionally we must promote these changes, design environments and conferences in an intelligent way, and individually we must take advantage of any opportunity to stay active ”.

Technology as an ally

In line with this, it is advisable to activate alerts, especially while the limitations that the pandemic imposes on mobility last. De la Cruz does not believe that it is necessary or realistic to get off the train of technological advances. In fact, the very advances that keep us in our seats can become tools to increase our activity. Mobile phones, smart watches and activity bracelets already incorporate applications that allow us to evaluate our energy expenditure and set daily goals.

The companies that give us these devices also have, according to the researcher, part of the responsibility regarding the way in which they design their devices: “It is a matter of survival to take into account. Technological companies that want to have a future must offer consumers healthy and sustainable products “

The researchers stress that for years we have taken it for granted that digitization has a notable impact on our routines, but no special effort has been made to confirm or quantify it. In this context, its study is the first step on a much longer path. “A follow-up is needed to see the global evolution of these structural changes in each country, and to evaluate the institutional initiatives to minimize this phenomenon. And also works in which it is possible to evaluate longitudinally what impact digitization has on people, ”says De la Cruz. “It is necessary for institutions and governments to rethink this progress taking into account health and sustainability criteria.”

