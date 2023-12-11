The Rosmolodezh program “More than a trip” from November 29 to December 7 organized a tour of the Russian North with a visit to the Republic of Karelia and the Murmansk region for young activists of the country. The participants of the trip are Russian youth who received a certificate for the trip for winning one of the all-Russian projects.

The tour started in Petrozavodsk. The tourist flow in this region has more than doubled over the past year – more and more tourists want to visit the capital of the republic, the Kizhi Museum-Reserve, as well as unique sites: the Valley of the Hares, Mount Sampo, the Marcial Waters resort and the Kivach waterfall. The tour participants were able to see all these locations, and at the same time, they discussed measures to increase the tourist attractiveness of the sites among young people.

The trip to the Arctic Circle continued with a visit to Kirovsk and Murmansk. The Murmansk region was chosen as the final location of the trip for a reason. Today, this region holds the record for the volume of tourist flow in the Arctic zone – more than 500 thousand people visited it in 2022. In the coming years, the authorities of the Murmansk region plan to increase this number to one million people per year. The most visited places in the region today are the Bolshoi Vudyavr ski resort, the Sami village Sam Syyt, the Sredny and Rybachy peninsulas, the Snow Village center and the village of Teriberka. The last location became popular after the release of the film “Leviathan”; over the past year, one and a half times more tourists visited here than in the past.

“Today, the “More than a Travel” program encourages young people to be active and participate in the life of their country – the image of our state in the future depends on the creative, breakthrough ideas, value views and worldview of the younger generation. When traveling around Russia, children get involved in the life of the regions, make their proposals to increase their tourist attractiveness, communicate with local residents, including scientists, entrepreneurs, employees of universities, corporations and many others. Over 145 thousand people from different parts of the country have already received the opportunity to get to know Russia through active travel, and this figure is increasing every day. During the implementation of the program, we noticed a trend: many of those who have already been on a useful trip once plan to go on a similar trip again and again. Young people are not indifferent to what their homeland is and will become over time, and for us this is an important indicator that the “More than a Travel” program is developing in the right direction,” said Oleg Makarov, adviser to the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh).

Participants in the “More Than a Travel” program come with the goal of not just seeing the ends of the earth, but also helping the territory they visit and doing something useful. For example, on one trip to the north, participants helped local residents install a professional decking path that leads tourists to the Arctic Ocean.

The growth of tourist flows, of course, has a beneficial effect on the development of the region, but it also creates new challenges that it has not previously faced on such a scale. One of the main adverse consequences of the popularity of the Russian Arctic has been environmental problems in specially protected areas. Even large fines cannot prevent dumping of garbage and fish waste left by tourists. Through the efforts of local residents and concerned tourists, cleanup days are held annually on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, where the number of collected bags of garbage exceeds 1000 pieces at a time. One of the days of the trip was dedicated to an environmental action to clean the territory of Teriberka from garbage – the tour participants, together with activists, made their own contribution to supporting the ecology of this territory, and also discussed ideas for the further improvement and development of the natural park.

Further development of the tourist attractiveness of the region and minimization of environmental problems became part of the educational program of the tour. During the five days of travel, the participants were able not only to visit Murmansk and its surroundings, but also to take an active part in the fate of the region: at discussion sessions and meetings with local activists, young people proposed their own ideas for popularizing current tourist sites and protecting them from the actions of unscrupulous tourists. Another important mission of the trip was an environmental action to clean up debris from the coastal area of ​​the Arctic Ocean.

The cultural program of the “Treasury of the Russian North” tour included a visit to the capital of the Arctic – the city of Murmansk – and the adjacent areas: Teriberka, Kirovsk, Abram-Cape and the Sami village. Participants were able to see not only the traditional tourist locations of the region, but also visit unexplored places – the Polar-Alpine Botanical Garden, the first and only botanical garden in Russia, where, despite the harsh climate, palm trees, cacti and fruit trees grow. Another day of the tour was dedicated to the Sami village. An unusual experience awaited the program participants: they were able not only to get acquainted with local peoples, but also to play their traditional games and walk along the alley of idols, which has been preserved since the Sami practiced shamanism.

“The tour to Karelia and the Murmansk region became a welcome gift for me for reaching the finals in one of the all-Russian competitions. Before that, I was only passing through Karelia, and had never been to the Murmansk region at all. Having arrived here, I realized how unique this region is and what a pity that not all residents of our country can (and want) to visit it at least once. I believe that the participation of active youth in the formation of an attractive portrait of the region will help increase the tourism potential of the Russian North, create unique tourist routes here and support sustainable tourism,” said Vyacheslav Ivanov, a student from Ulyanovsk, participant in the “Treasury of the Russian North” tour.

The “More than a Travel” program is implemented by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) within the framework of the federal project “Increasing the availability of tourism products” of the national project “Tourism and Hospitality Industry”. It is part of the line of projects of the presidential platform “Russia is a Land of Opportunities” and is being implemented with the support of the All-Russian social and state movement of children and youth “Movement of the First”, the Russian Society “Knowledge”, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia and Rossotrudnichestvo.