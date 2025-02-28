The more than 2.5 million Muslims living in Spain are called from this Saturday, March 1 to the fast of the Ramadana month in which They will not be able to ingest food or drinkneither smoking, nor maintaining relations from dawn to sunset, dedicating a greater space to prayer and helping people in need, in Spain they live 2,542,498 Muslimsaccording to the latest data from the Andalusian Observatory.

“The Islamic Commission of Spain He announces, to all Muslims, that on Saturday, March 1, 2025, corresponds to the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan of 1446, for verifying the sighting of the growing in numerous countries, “said the ICD in a statement. As needed, for the beginning of the month of Ramadan in Spain, the confirmation of the growth sighting from the meridian 180 to the meridian -18 of El Iron, in El Hierro, Canary Islands.

They have taken the opportunity to congratulate “Muslims, both Spanish and everyone, for the arrival of this month” and have urged direct their prayers for “peace and security worldwide“

One of the five pillars of Islam

He Ramadan It is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this lunar month, the faithful will refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and maintaining sexual relations from dawn to dusk, spending more time to prayer and charity. This sacred period commemorates the revelation of the Koran to the prophet Muhammad.

The Islamic Commission of Spain has thanked the Spanish society for its “understanding and support” during Ramadan and has called “employers to adopt practices that facilitate the fast of their Muslim workers, especially in demanding physical works.” According to the State Cooperation Agreement with the CIE, Muslim workers can request An hour of reducing day before sunset.

“We appea The hours in which they stop working must be recovered with prior agreement between the parties, “they emphasize from the CIE.