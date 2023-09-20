Accustomed to defending his players and justifying the game in difficult matches that ended 1-0, a result repeated up to 11 times in the last League, -0 against easy rivals like Betis and Antwerp. “We have shown the best level of play since I have been coach,” said the coach after the European premiere in Montjuïc.

Xavi arrived at Barça in November 2021 and since then the squad movements have been so many – 18 signings and 34 departures – that only eight players remain: Ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Sergi Roberto, Araujo, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Balde, who yesterday renewed his contract until 2008. Araujo and Pedri were two of the capital players to explain the conquest of the last League and Super Cup. Both are now injured and have not participated in Barcelona’s sweet start.

The leap in quality has been confirmed by the ownership of João Félix and João Cancelo and the recovery of Gündogan, three summer signings along with Iñigo Martínez and Oriol Romeu, the only one for whom a transfer fee of 3.4 million, a figure as significant as the reduction in the salary bill by 161 million to reach 404 million. Agent Jorge Mendes and sports director Deco have been as decisive in incorporating Cancelo and João Félix as Xavi has been in choosing and convincing Gündogan.

“It has fallen to us from the sky, it is superlative; The game improves every time Gündogan touches the ball,” emphasizes the Barça coach. The German, like Cancelo, come from Guardiola’s Manchester City, in the same way that Romeu was trained at La Masia. The link with the Barça school would explain the rapid adaptation of the three to Xavi’s team. Although it was known that he wanted to play for Barcelona, ​​the surprise, if anything, was the performance of João Félix, author of three goals and two assists against Betis and Antwerp.

Starting from the position of false left winger, João Félix associates from outside to inside with midfielders and forwards and finishes effectively while João Cancelo not only solved a structural deficit in the right back position but his expansive wave allows him to play as interior and center half alongside Romeu and De Jong. The Portuguese are decisive in creating situations of superiority in a core team completed by Gündogan and Gavi.

The former City captain, usually close to the area, excels in playing between the lines, exquisite in passing, even more decisive in the absence of Pedri. Barça has recovered part of the offensive flow lost without Messi. The Gündogan-João Félix-Cancelo association has also allowed Gavi to express himself as the insider he has always been instead of occupying the wing and has allowed Lewandowski to stop complaining about the lack of chances and rediscover himself with the goal: 4.

Not only Lewandowski but also Ferran Torres and Raphinha have put in interesting performances at the start of the 2023-2024 season. The signings seem to have had a therapeutic effect on some well-known and lost footballers at Barcelona. The changes have also strengthened De Jong, a midfielder who breaks lines with his leadership, and allowed Lamine Yamal to be better managed after his participation with Luis de la Fuente’s team.

There has been an increase in talent and therefore the team has inventiveness and resources, more joy and goals, improved flexibility and speed and there is also more competition for ownership, a decisive factor for aspirations and a problem for Xavi when it comes to managing the egos of a squad eager to contrast their growth against the great rivals of the League and Europe. The challenge is to have continuity in the face of adversity and difficulty after pleasing Betis and Antwerp.

“We don’t know what we’ll win, but we’re sure to have a better time,” they agree in the locker room after confirming that if you attack well you defend better in the case of Barça.

