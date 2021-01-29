The Prado Museum, more inclusive

The director of the Museo Nacional del Prado, Miguel Falomir, announced in person on the first Instagram live of the year, the central task that the institution will have this 2021: reorganize your collection and the way your precious works are hung that make it up. It will begin with the rooms of the 19th century.

“The idea is a more inclusive and varied 19th century,” said Falomir, who admitted that the closure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic had allowed them reflect on your heritage. The proposal, he explained, “is to accommodate artistic expressions that until now were marginalized or excluded, such as the presence of women in the museum’s collections.” A bet to reverse a not entirely satisfactory experience, when Guests. Fragments on women, ideology and plastic arts in Spain (1833-1931), the exhibition that opened in June 2020, received harsh criticism. Was accused of echoing the misogyny she sought to highlight by focusing on many men’s works rather than celebrating women’s ones.

But “imbalances” don’t just refer to women. Some painters who are “oversized” will leave room for others to come out of the warehouse, such as social painting, Filipino painters highly valued today, and what they call “viceroy art.” In October, a temporary exhibition Tour (or Return Trip) will explore the importance and influence of colonial art in Latin America. “For us it is a challenge but also a no-brainer: this is a museum that relies above all on the old royal collection.”

Call: Ampersand Essay Award

For the tenth anniversary of its creation, Ediciones Ampersand launched the 2021 Ampersand Essay Award, which invites Argentines and / or residents of Argentina to present Ongoing research book projects, written in Spanish, “of critical imagination and academic rigor” on two disciplines: Social History of Written Culture and Fashion Studies.

A winner will be selected by discipline, and the award will consist of the publication of the work in 2022 and an advance of royalties of $ 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand pesos) for copyright.

The jury is made up of Ana Mosqueda, the Editorial director of Ampersand, and editors of related collections: Antonio Castillo Gómez (Scripta Manent) and Marcelo Marino (Fashion Studies), together with the academics José Luis de Diego and Daniela Lucena and the journalist Ana Torrejón .

Interested parties, whether attached to institutions or independent, can present their projects between February 1 and March 31, 2021. The bases and style guidelines are published in www.edicionesampersand.com.

Facade of the Marco de La Boca Museum.

Museums II Acquisitions of the Framework

The Marco La Boca Museum of Contemporary Art announced the works that he added to his collection last December. The museum of the Tres Pinos Foundation has in its collection “Mountain landscapes” of Antonio Berni; the watercolor “Landscape” by Eduardo Sívori; a drawing of Eduardo Schiaffino and a job of Martin Malharro.

He also added to his collection the etching “Blue oneiric” from Catalan Salvador Dali; a silkscreen of the mexican Jose Clemente Orozco and another work of the painter Jacques witjens, from the Netherlands.

Among the acquisitions are two stainless steel sculptures, one by Héctor Tassino, “Georama” (2014), and the other by Daniel Papaleo, “Sonitus” (2019), among works by other Argentine artists.

The museum also presented audio guides for the anthological exhibition Stoppani-Legavre. From Paris to Buenos Aires (Visits with reservation until 3/10), at soundcloud.com/marcolaboca.

Other times, Glastonbury has an archive at the V&A Museum.

Another year without Glastonbury

After it had to suspend its 50th anniversary edition in March 2020, the famous Glastonbury Festival announced this week that in 2021 there will also be no music and camps in the English countryside because of Covid-19. Restrictions in the United Kingdom due to a second wave of infections forced the cancellation of the 2021 edition, and ensured that the tickets will be valid for 2022.

The realization of the festival was linked to vaccination. But to date less than 1% of the population have received their first dose.

