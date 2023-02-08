Silence brings its electric vehicles to the Netherlands.

Little cool cars. Many brands are doing it. We used to have a similar Smart, but it died a quiet death. These are now mainly used to tow caravans. In the Netherlands you regularly see a Renault Twizy or Opel Rocks-e driving, especially in our capital. Now there is a competitor.

Silence is coming to the Netherlands

The brand is known for their good finish and looks. To be honest, that is often the case with these types of carts. And yes, the vehicles do indeed look sleek. The brand has been active since 2012. It is particularly committed to improving electric mobility in and around busy cities. Then it helps if the vehicle is nice and small. You don’t have to have a family, that’s for sure.

Silence has been the market leader in Europe in the field of electric scooters for four consecutive years. They are not yet available in the Netherlands. You may have already spotted them in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Asia and Africa. Good news, our frog country is added to this list.

Urban Ecomobility

Everything is built in Europe and then in Barcelona. Last year she made 14,000 vehicles. Silence is currently developing so-called battery stations. Ideal, because then you exchange your empty battery for a full one. This is possible with a subscription and you will never have to charge yourself with a cable again.

Okay, nice and nice, but what can we expect in the Netherlands? Well, we get the city cars, electric scooters and motorcycles in the form of scooters. So you certainly have something to choose from. At the moment, the vehicles still come with the trolley system. With this you take your battery with you on a kind of trolley and then you can charge it anywhere at an outlet. When fully charged, the vehicles can travel up to 149 kilometers.

We’ll go over them. The city car is called the S04 and there is both an 85 km/h and a 45 km/h variant. It has air conditioning, heating and striking looks. The car can be ordered from 17,000 euros.

The S01 and S02 are the scooters and motor scooters. They are available in various versions. From 45 km/h to an extra sporty version that goes 100 km/h. Tough? Yes! Duration? Yes, quite. The scooters start just under 5,600 euros and the motor scooters just under 5,900 euros. You do get a glitzy two-wheeler in return.

