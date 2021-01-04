The match between the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Herrickens was played on 4 January in the Big Bash League (BBL). In this match, Marcus Stoinis’s innings of not out 97 is being discussed a lot and apart from this, videos of two catches of Andre Fletcher are also becoming very viral on social media. The more Dhansu catches Fletcher did, the more he did dance, his dance moves are becoming very viral on social media. Fletcher took two important catches while fielding brilliantly.

Talking about the match, the Melbourne Stars, batting first, scored 183 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Stoinis scored a not out 97 off 55 balls. Andre Fletcher was dismissed for 10 runs off 4 balls. Fletcher may not have done much with the bat, but he made up the deficiency during fielding. The first catch was Fletcher caught Coleen Ingram off Billy Stanlake in 16.5 overs. Ingram was out for 17 runs off 13 balls. Fletcher then brought the team back into the match with a catch by Ben McDermott, who became a headache for the Melbourne Stars bowlers.

In 18.6 overs, McDermott Fletcher was caught by Liam Hatcher for a four. Fletcher took a great catch at the boundary line and once again won the hearts of the fans with his dance moves with the catch. McDermott was dismissed for 91 off 58 balls. By the time he was at the crease, it seemed that Hobart Hurricanes could win the match. With his dismissal, Hobart Hurricanes’ hopes of victory were shattered. After this, the team of Hobart Hurricanes could score 173 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.