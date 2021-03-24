Until June 30, the moratorium to pay ABL and Patent debts and catch up on payments. On Monday, the deadline that allowed it to be done in six installments with a 100% interest reduction expired. And now the City’s Government Administration of Public Revenue (AGIP) announced that this benefit will continue partially: they will not charge interest to those who pay their debt in a single payment. He also gave details about the discounts for those who opt for the fees.

The payment plan reaches debts up to $ 1,500,000, without financing interest, contracted from January 2019 to October 2020.

The deadline to register is until June 30. Those who did it between February 1 and March 22 had the incentive of being able to pay in 6 installments and with a 100% interest reduction.

The novelty, as announced by the AGIP, is that the waiver of interest remains in force until the last day of June for those who pay all their debt in a single installment. For this, you have to download the Single Fee Moratorium ticket from agip.gob.ar.

The payment plan targets people who were unable to meet taxes due to the crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Photo Pedro Lázaro Fernández

On the AGIP site you have to select “Your Boleta” and the tax to be paid. Then, choose the option Fee 219/2021. The ticket has a barcode to pay in Easy Payment, Rapipago and Provincia NET, and an electronic code to pay through Homebanking, PagoMisCuentas, Link Pagos, Visa Home or Master Consultas. From the web you can pay with MasterCard and Maestro cards.

Those who choose to adhere to the installment facility plan, may do so until June 30 from the website with City Code and through CBU. For them, it removes it from interest it depends on the amount of fees that are requested and the date on which the moratorium is entered.

The scheme is as follows. Those who adhere within 60 days from the launch of the moratorium, that is, Until April 1 inclusive, they will pay half the interest if they opt for the 6-installment plan. If it is paid in 7 or 8 installments, the deduction will be 37.5%; in 9 or 10 it will be 25%, and in 11 or 12 payments, it will be 12.5%. Meanwhile, for those who pay between April 2 and June 30, these discounts will be 25%, 18.75%, 12.5% ​​and 6.25%, respectively.

On the other hand, since March 1, taxpayers who could not comply with their payment plan during 2020 have the possibility of rehabilitating it with the same previous conditions.

To join and find more information, you must enter www.agip.gob.ar.

The fall in economic activity caused by the quarantine and the pandemic hit Buenos Aires tax revenue hard. Photo Juano Tesone

As reported at the time by the Government Administration of Public Revenue (AGIP), the moratorium was implemented “to accompany those taxpayers who during 2020 were willing to pay but who, due to the difficult situation experienced throughout this period, could not comply with their tax obligations “.

It is that the pandemic hit hard the Buenos Aires tax collection, which fell by 18%, especially in the second semester. For this reason, in 2020 a 62% delay was registered in the payment of Patents and 50% in that of ABL.

