Four years have passed since the tragedy of the Morandi Bridge, which occurred on 14 August 2018. At 11.36, the time of the collapse, the minute of silence was respected in memory of the 43 victims

Managers and players of Genoa and Sampdoria astonished, the first words of the time of the rossoblù president Preziosi: “Of course we are not going with what happened at San Siro”. Milan-Genoa should have been played …

The tragedy of a city, including football

This was the climate, even football, with a hot and terrible blow four years ago. But even if from 2018 to 2022 time has passed, they are still having to deal with the collapse of the Morandi bridge, they are the relatives of the 43 people who died on 14 August 2018, swallowed up by the concrete of a bridge that collapsed on itself. itself, which crashed in a few moments at 11.36 on that rainy morning four years ago. See also Sebastián Villa and a phenomenal start in the League Cup: his numbers in Boca's first two games

Four years ago, the captains of the two Genoese teams, Criscito and Quagliarella, were in the front row at the funeral of the victims. After all, a minute’s silence is often held on football fields as a sign of mourning, something that was done around Marassi and throughout the city today, observing a minute of heavy silence, anguish and unresolved problems. “The city of Genoa will forever have this date set in stone,” said Mayor Marco Bucci during his speech in which he expressed closeness to the relatives of the victims. For the Ligurian governor, Giovanni Toti, “today is also the day of anger because those victims should not have been victims”.

Today Sampdoria tweeted: “August 14, 2018. Four years later Genoa does not forget. President Lanna and all UC Sampdoria once again cling to the families of the 43 victims of the tragedy of the Morandi bridge”.

Without words, Genoa, which has carved the two dates in rossoblù: 14 August 2018 and 14 August 2022 … See also Le Mans Hypercar: here are the manufacturers that have chosen this prototype

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 13:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Morandi #bridge #years #Sampdoria #Genoa #forget #Genoa #immortalizes #dates