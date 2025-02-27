The Morancos have visited this Thursday El Hormiguero To comment Bis a bishe show which currently represent at the Capitol Theater in Madrid. In addition to talking about their show, Jorge and César Cadaval have told several anecdotes of their life and have even joked about two current characters related to Mediaset: Montoya and Jesús Calleja.

To the first they have referred to the protagonist of the latest edition of The island of temptations. Jorge Cadaval has entered the set imitating the young man with enough self -confidence.

“Pablo, Don’t you know who I am?“, The humorist asked the presenter. However, Requena has preferred not to answer the question of his guest.

As soon as he sit at the table, César Cadaval has directly addressed Jorge Salvador, director of El Hormigueroto tell him the following: “Listen to me one thing. You are less in the program that Calleja in space“. With this, the comedian has cited the adventurer, who on Tuesday fulfilled his dream by Blue Origin.

“Calleja is one thing … I don’t know if you heard it. How long has Calleja in space been in?” Jorge Cadaval continued. “In space spent three and a half minutes“Motos responded, which this time has come to comment on the issue.