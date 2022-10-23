Possibly -or surely- Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s romance with the Ballon d’Or ended. It’s history (albeit a good one). Cristiano was included in the payroll and finished 20th, while Messi was not even among the 30 due to his eventful previous season with a change of club, without being able to make preseason, six trips to South America, twelve qualifying games, knee injury, covid, quarantine and the emotional blow of the door slammed by FC Barcelona.

It’s time for new figures, revitalize the prize, one thinks. We come from Messi, Cristiano, Modric, long thirtysomethings… However, the “new” is Karim Benzema, who has spent nineteen seasons in the First Division. In other words, the new one is an old one, he turns 35 the day after finishing the World Cup (will he celebrate it with the Cup…?).

But it is a perfect choice, very justified. Rarely is a Ballon d’Or so transparent at the coronation, so clear and indisputable in its elucidation. In bookmakers, the odds were never so low: he paid 1.1 euro, that is, he returned only 10 cents above the value bet. The closest French pursuer -Pharaoh Mohamed Salah- was quoted at 11 euros. And Sadio Mané was third in the predictions with a rating of 13. Such was his favoritism that he collected 549 points and among his three escorts (Mané, De Bruyne, Lewandwski) they added 538. He crushed.

Benzema with his Ballon d’Or.

“Real Madrid knows how to mount its campaigns for the Ballon d’Or very well,” Pascal Ferré, director of France Football, said without filters in everything related to the award ceremony. Well, yes: how would Figo have won in 2000 and Cannavaro in 2006 if they weren’t covered by that shirt…? And some of Cristiano’s balls received the media boost guaranteed by the White House. However, in this case there is no possible doubt about the legitimacy of the winner. Karim is pure merit. He consecrates with the statuette a brilliant career of five years at Olympique de Lyon -his birthplace of him- of him and fourteen at Real Madrid. And he rises to the occasion Zidane and Platini, the most illustrious French in this metier de la pelota. Three very different but exceptional phenomena that put France on a par with Brazil and Argentina as major producers of global talent, with Germany and Italy one step below. Champion of elegance and cerebral strategist Zidane; resounding organizer Platini, skillful and goalscorer; superlative crack Karim. Behind comes Mbappé struggling to get on the podium. And with one lap less they were left Henry, Ribery, Cantona… That is what in Spain they call “a league of farmers”.

The Benzema effect

Karm Benzema, after winning the Ballon d’Or.

Karim Mostafá Benzema exhibits an exceptional athletic state, superior even to that of Messi, Lewandowski and Cristiano. He is powerful, he hits and knocks down defenders, which speaks to his professionalism. It does not occur to anyone to say of him “well, he is old enough…” At this point he was hyper-decisive for Madrid to win their fourteenth European Cup. It doesn’t seem correct to say that he won it alone, no one does it in football, but almost… Everyone’s performance, Courtois, Modric, Carvajal, Militao (two monsters in the final), Alaba, Valverde, Vinicius has been very high, however Karim emerges above them. His 15 goals in the Champions League were all useful. Not the fifth of a 6-0 win, but the first and second to turn around a game that was almost lost. The so much savior, the providential. And, as happens with Messi, the goal is not the most important thing in this son of Hafid Benzema and Wahida, Algerians who proudly took to the stage of the Chatelet Theater in Paris, to receive the distinction. His thing is the game, intelligence, control of the ball, class. A 9 with a mind of 10, who can go down ten meters in the field and orchestrate advances. And always with the antennas stopped to steal a ball and put together the counterattack. He has shared an attack with Cristiano, Higuaín, Gareth Bale, Morata, Asensio, Vinicius, he got along with all of them. The category footballer quickly scans and processes the teammate.

Karim goes through football on tiptoe. Player without fuss, he speaks the least, as if he does not want to disturb. He scores goals without anyone calling him a scorer, he creates games without the creative sign, he is an indomitable warrior with a soft Mona Lisa-like smile, he does not beat his chest screaming me, me, me… he leads in silence, he runs and fights denying the document. He has established himself as a great figure in football, he deserved the Ballon d’Or for a long time, some recognition that would perpetuate him, because without a doubt he is one of the great center forwards of all time.

Nobody expected so much from him, his signing was normal, he made it galactic over time. He beat his low profile with goals, assists and sensational performances. Benzema joins the long list of notable contracts that mark the history of Real Madrid, from Di Stéfano to Modric passing through Puskas, Gento, Amancio, Juanito, Hugo Sánchez, Hierro, Redondo, Zamorano, Zidane, Sergio Ramos and, naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived for 91 million, in nine seasons scored 450 goals and was later transferred in 105. And we are talking about a club that has had very big successes in the signing category. Always in the shadow of those giants, without putting his elbows and in silence, the Frenchman blended into that glittering platoon. And beware, if we measure by pure performance, Karim may take down some of those totems. At least in goals he is second in history, only behind Cristiano.

Arrived on July 1, 2009 in Madrid, it did not seem that he would break the mold. He stood out the same despite his role as Sancho Panza seconding Ronaldo, but in mid-2018 there was the unexpected departure of Cristiano, who threatened to leave if his contract was not raised and Florentino Pérez opened the door for him. There, stripped of his subordinate role, Benzema’s explosion took place, he reached his real dimension, the current one. A very fine 9, with a fantastic technique, which allows him to control in the area, where there are no times or spaces, and leave the ball ready for the leg. That he doesn’t care if he’s right or left. Infallible headboard, lofty dresser.

Someone could say that Karim needed Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi to leave the Spanish League to get on the pedestal, even for Higuain to leave for Juventus to find a place as a starter. Only he knows why, but no one can deny him the superclass label.

His market value is barely 30 million euros (given his age), although he may continue four or five seasons at the highest level, and this is what distinguishes a crack. He is not for China or for the MLS. Besides, it is the greatest success of Florentino Pérez as president and his favorite son. He has 432 goals and 33 titles, five Champions among them. Maybe, like this, in his style, without raising his voice, he will continue harvesting.

last tango



JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarraza OK

