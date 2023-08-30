In recent days, two countries have tried to land on the south pole of our natural satellite for the first time in history. Russia failed on the 19th, when Luna-25 crashed into the lunar surface; India, however, celebrated with runaway national pride the success of the Chandrayaan-3, which reached its target four days later. Both are regional powers, part of the select BRICS club, but the fate of their respective lunar conquest programs reflects well that Moscow is in clear decline and New Delhi is on the rise.

Russia, a pioneer in space exploration, fails where a giant that can barely feed and educate its population succeeds. What’s more, the Asian elephant is becoming more economically relevant for the Vladimir Putin regime, which needs clients for the hydrocarbons that finance its invasion of Ukraine and which it cannot sell to the West. Without a doubt, the world has changed.

India, Russia and the Moon, a geopolitical fable.

An Apple subcontractor is running for president of Taiwan.

France banishes the abaya from the classroom as it moves towards secularism.

the conquest of the moon The elephant and the bear who wanted to reach the moon, a geopolitical fable

On social media, many Indians wonder why their country spends hundreds of millions of dollars sending a robot to the south pole of the moon when it suffers from one of the highest illiteracy rates in the world and still has 16.4% of the population. population living below the poverty line. The Indian government responds indirectly to this reasonable criticism, saying that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission after the failure of its predecessor in 2019 is an unprecedented boost to the country’s growing technology sector.

It is, say the Indian leaders, a business card that will open the door to innumerable business opportunities at a time when the great Asian elephant seeks to attract investment that China, which has become another leading player in space conquest, seems to be losing. In addition, New Delhi shows its chest when comparing the meager budget of its space agency -1,500 million dollars a year-, with that of NASA -25,400 million-. “It is the confirmation of India as a technological power. Nobody can do what we have achieved”, said the president of ISRO, S. Somanath, who predicts interesting discoveries in this area of ​​our natural satellite, which could become an important point of support for future expeditions beyond.



And India may be right about everything, because Russia has failed in a similar attempt. Heir to the pioneer of space exploration, Luna-25 had the intention of demonstrating that neither the sanctions nor the economic drain caused by its invasion of Ukraine are capable of making a dent in Moscow’s space ambitions. But reality prevails, and the conquest of the lunar south pole reflects a new world, in which what remains of the Soviet Union is falling into irrelevance while China and India are the ones that take over. Russia is no longer even capable of producing its own passenger planes as it once did.



It happens in the rest of the technology sector as well. Although the USSR was a lifeline for the two Asian giants until their collapse, which is why India decided not to align during the Cold War, now it is Russia and the Central Asian republics that depend on exports to these two countries, the most populated on the planet, for its growth. Not surprisingly, Putin’s own regime remains standing thanks to the fact that China has become its financial cushion and India has skyrocketed its purchases of its energy products.

political storm An Apple subcontractor will run for president of Taiwan

But in no country does technology play such an important role as in Taiwan. There, the island’s very survival is tied to its outstanding semiconductor development, led by the near-omnipotent TSMC. The entire world depends on chips made by the ‘rogue province’ of China, and some US politicians are not shy about acknowledging that this is why they are protecting the island against a possible – but remote- Chinese invasion. If Taiwan closes, the world stops.

But the country has another great strength called Foxconn, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers and a key player in Apple. Many of its terminals are assembled at Foxconn’s plants in…China. And, now, its founder, Terry Gou, has confirmed that he is going to make the leap into the policy that he had been preparing for some time and that he is going to run as a candidate for the presidency in the elections that Taiwan will hold next year.



Simplifying a lot, the island’s politics is divided into two colors: green, pro-independence, led by the party currently in power, the DPP; and blue, supporter of the ‘status quo’ and, in theory, of a future reunification with China. Curiously, its greatest exponent is the Kuomintang, the party that fought -and lost- in the civil war against Mao Zedong. Its leaders went into exile in Taiwan, a redoubt in which the Republic of China was confined, and left the way free for the creation of the People’s Republic on the continent.

Gou will run as an independent candidate, and his ideology is not entirely clear. In an interview with the Japanese press, he assured that China and Taiwan are “two different political entities”, which would bring him closer to the green field, but also that he will not pursue the independence of Taiwan, which leaves him close to the blue ones. Not surprisingly, he stood in the primaries to lead the Kuomintang in 2019, but he lost them and left the party saying that “it is obsolete.”

It will be necessary to see what their real options are to win in a traditionally divided society – only the KMT and the DPP have held power – and to create what could be a third way. “It is the era of entrepreneurs,” he announced, indicating a pragmatic approach to the problems in the Strait. “I will not allow Taiwan to become the next Ukraine. I will bring 50 years of peace,” she promised, criticizing that the DPP government is leading, sooner or later, to a war that nobody wants and that could pit China and the United States against each other.

There is no place for religious symbols France advances in secularization by banishing the abaya from the classroom

France is a secular state. “It is the result of the separation between the State and religions. The State is neutral from a religious point of view and any interference in the life of the different religions present in France is prohibited. In a reciprocal way, the belonging to any religion of the officials or users cannot interfere in the operation of public services, “explains the French government itself.

The debate is on how that last sentence should be interpreted in public spaces, especially taking into account freedom of belief. Two laws enacted in 2004 and 2010 seek to clarify this. The first proclaims that “in order to preserve the public school from claims related to identity and membership in a community, symbols or clothing that would lead to immediately identifying religious beliefs are prohibited. This is the case, for example, of the Islamic veil, the kippah, a large cross or a Sikh turban. But discreet religious symbols are allowed and the law does not apply to private schools.



The second norm “prohibits hiding the face in public spaces and in public services, except in places of worship open to the public” and identifies clothing that covers the face as those that make it impossible to identify a person, regardless of whether they have a complexion. religious or not Come on, it’s illegal to go down the street with a ski mask or a ‘burkini’ to the beach.

Now, France goes one step further in its legitimate implementation of secularism and intensifies the conflict with Islam with the prohibition for the course that starts from the abaya in the classrooms, an outfit that some Muslim women wear and that does reveal their face. . “When you access a classroom, you should not be able to identify students by their religion,” explained the Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal. Muslim associations, however, argue that it is a cultural and not a religious attire.



Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, driven by the growing demographic weight of the countries in which it is professed. The fertility of the woman there is higher due to the secondary role that she plays in the economic sphere and the traditional role to which she is relegated within the family. And it is Islamic countries, such as Iran, Pakistan or Afghanistan, which apply Islamic laws -the Sharia- with the greatest relish, and those which leave the least separation between the State and religion. Logically, all the rules apply to anyone who is in their territory.

Europe has made individual rights and liberties its banner. But it seems logical that restrictive laws be approved, a priori apparently contrary to those rights, to prevent them from being degraded and that certain groups that with a desire for tax make a strict interpretation of their religion -contrary in values ​​to Europeans and not even in accordance with the Qur’an – use them to promote steps backwards in society. Fortunately, the days of the Inquisition are over. If anything, France should discuss why religious schools are still allowed. After all, it is education, regardless of whether it is public or private, which will facilitate the strengthening of secularism in the State, a sign of social progress.

