Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday evening, the UAE desert, specifically the Al Qudra region in Dubai, embraced a unique and qualitative experience, which witnessed the emergence of two new moons in the sky, namely “Phobos” and “Demos” belonging to the planet Mars.

The move, which met with great interaction on social media, comes within the framework of the educational and innovative media campaign organized by the UAE Government Media Office in conjunction with the arrival of the Hope Probe mission to Mars.

It aims to provide a unique experience to the public by identifying the moons of Mars, Phobos and Deimos, using modern and advanced technology that is considered the first in the Middle East, to support the country’s efforts and its promising space program to discover Mars.

Khaled Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Digital Production and Communication Sector at the UAE Government Media Office, stressed that the UAE project to explore Mars is one of the biggest challenges the UAE has witnessed, and one of the most daring and creative initiatives to reach space, so this initiative comes to spread awareness about this important fact. And there is nothing better than bringing the two Mars moons to Earth to make this phenomenon a reality we live in and a simple glimpse of what life will look like on the red planet. Al-Shehhi said: “The qualitative experiment for the emergence of Mars moons in the sky of the Emirates aims to inspire members of society by raising scientific questions about the environment of Mars, as two gigantic cranes exceeding 100 meters and the width of the satellites were used through an advanced screen of 40 meters in length to make the two moons visible. Realistically from long distances ». He added: “The experiment provides a live simulation about seeing moons in the sky of Mars, and the answer to the focus of many scientific studies on access to space and the planet Mars, and also contributes to providing students and the public with the opportunity to interact with the phenomenon significantly and motivate students and those interested to study space science, and push them to contribute to Development of this vital sector ».

It is worth noting that the two moons “Phobos” and “Demos” follow the planet Mars, and it is believed that they were asteroids that were attracted to the orbit of Mars, to be discovered in 1877 AD. They were named Phobos, meaning panic or fear, and Deimos, meaning horror or panic, in Greek mythology.