Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The moon rises with the sun and sets with it, on Saturday, when the moon’s luminous face is toward the sun and the dark face is toward the earth, so the moon will not be visible in the sky all night long.

According to the Egyptian Astronomical Research Institute, this is the best time for observing faint celestial bodies, such as galaxies, star clusters, and stars of distant constellations.

A number of Arab and Islamic countries are exploring today, after the Maghrib prayer, the crescent of the blessed month of Shawwal, in anticipation of the announcement of the start date of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. Today, Saturday, is the last day of the blessed month of Ramadan, and therefore, tomorrow, Sunday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The sky of the Arab world will witness before sunrise, tomorrow morning, Sunday, an exceptional conjunction between Venus and Jupiter, as they will be at the closest apparent distance, and the last time it happened was in August 2016.