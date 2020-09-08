Introduction

Within the final room of Lascaux, in the back of the cave, at a top of about eight ft, on the fitting wall, a horse gallops. At first it isn’t clearly distinguished. Presumably, the early Paleolithic artists, of their illustration of the world eighteen thousand years in the past, needed to offer concrete significance to this horse.

The animal stands out from the opposite frescoes and on the similar time is nearly hidden, maybe with a sacred character. Below the pinnacle, from nostrils to jaw, and alongside the flanks to the tail, there’s a lengthy path of stars. Prehistorians consider that it’s a illustration of the assorted phases of the Moon, a approach of measuring time, a calendar.

So far as the written reminiscence of man reaches, in Uruk, the place prehistory ends, within the first clay tablets that accumulate the Sumerian alphabet, there may be already speak of the Moon.

5 thousand 5 hundred years in the past, when Mesopotamia invented civilization, commerce and writing, with no different assets than water, reeds and clay, it additionally created astronomy. In Nineveh, Babylon or Nimrud, the sages document the assorted positions of the Moon, foresee its eclipses and know its phases. They know {that a} lunar month, the time it takes for the Moon to go in entrance of the Solar, lasts 29.53 days. They’ve achieved the calculation. Observing the Moon, they measure time with hourglasses.

The Moon is on the origin of all myths, of all religions, as a result of it has all the time been there. At all times in sight. It has not modified since humanity exists. Everlasting, comforting, additionally disturbing. It adjustments its form, its colours, makes the ocean develop, the vegetation thrive and the elves dance. The Moon has a hidden face.

Even their gender is vague. First god, then goddess, she has had all of the names: Nannar in Sumer, Sîn for the Assyrians. In Ur a singular temple was constructed, and tons of of them in India, the place the Vedic hymns baptize the god Soma and the sacred plant that enables contact with the afterlife with the identical time period. In China, the Moon is a goddess. In Cambodia, it relies upon, typically Mr. Month, typically Snake Girl, when the nights are chilly and moist and the Moon spreads the rains that may fertilize the rice fields. In Greece it would all the time be Athena, later Selene, her daughter. The Romans referred to as it Luna.

As a goddess or as a god, she has been commemorated and cared for eternally. The Moon speaks. Predict the climate. The time that passes, the time that makes. Set the tempo and direct the lifetime of humanity.

He has but to write down a historical past of the Moon. It may have been achieved in a thousand methods. I’ve chosen to confront the scientific, astronomical and bodily approaches with the myths that preceded them. In crossing these paths with the researchers who had been type sufficient to learn this e book, particularly Patrick Rocher, I’ve tried to unfold the usually very complicated points in addition to doable and description clarifications or explanations. They’re, inevitably, short-term. The novel of the Moon has been written because the human being exists. Its everlasting historical past will endure from the truth that it’s nonetheless unsure.

Moon! Like all of my readers, I’ve spent complete nights considering that lonely star that the Earth prevented from being a planet. I’ve all the time dreamed of strolling on its floor. Lastly, I’ve devoted my research and my life to it, I’ve discovered the phrases that talk of the Moon, the rhythm of its dance and even the thriller of its creation.

It’s that novel that I wish to inform right here.

The e book of the moon hits bookstores on September 9.