Culiacan, Sinaloa. Love, power and exoticism of Egyptian culture will be part of the opera aidaa story that promises to captivate the public from beginning to end the days March 16, 18 and 19 at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater in Culiacán.

great production

aida tells a story of love, conflict and betrayal. It takes place in the midst of two cultures at war, with a love divided. Aida, an Ethiopian princess, is captured and taken to Egypt as a slave. A military commander, Radames, struggles between her love for her and her loyalty to Pharaoh. Thus begins a love triangle, since Radames is the love object of Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris.

The last time aida was presented in Culiacán in 1992, when the American soprano Marquita Lister played the main role. Today, after three decades, the Sinaloan Institute of Culture (ISIC), the Teatro del Bicentenario de León, Guanajuato, the San Diego Opera House in the USA chaired and convened by the SAShave joined efforts to give life to this complex and pharaonic work of Giuseppe Verdi.

More than 300 people work to bring ‘Aída’ to life.

More than 300 people (directors, choreographers, costume designers, technical make-up artists, dancers, singers and musicians) work to bring this wonderful work created 152 years ago to life.

The musical direction is in charge of the maestro Enrique Patrón de Rueda and the stage direction, by Luis Miguel Lombanawho will be wrapped by a beautiful scenery, work by Emilio Zurita, adaptation of the original design created by Michael Yearganwinner of the prestigious Tony Award.

Likewise, the main artistic companies of the state will participate: The Sinaloa Orchestra of the Arts (Ossla), the Guillermo Sarabia Choir of Mazatlán, the Sinaloa Opera Choir (COS), the Sinaloa Opera Workshop (TAOS), the Delfos contemporary dance company, the Sinaloa Folk Company, and as guests, an ensemble of the Bicentennial Theater Choir.

Cast

‘Aída’ takes place in the middle of two cultures at war, with a divided love.

· AIDA | Yunuet Laguna (Soprano) / Yamel Domort (Soprano)

· RADAMES | Darío Di Vietri (Tenor) / Octavio Rivas (Tenor)

· AMNERIS | Oralia Castro López (Mezzosoprano) / Rosa Muñoz (Mezzosoprano)

· AMONASRO | Genaro Sulvarán (Baritone) / Oscar Velázquez (Baritone)

· EGYPT KING | Rodrigo Urrutia (Bass)

· RAMFIS | Jose Luis Reynoso (Bass)

· MESSENGER | Ivan Antonio Valdez Ojeda (Tenor)

· HIGH PRIESTESS | Laura Leyva (Soprano)

Tickets

Those interested in purchasing tickets on the website (sas.org.mx). You can also do it through WhatsApp 667 101 57 60, by phone 667 752 00 27 directly at Casa SAS (Rafael Buelna 188 Ote., Col. Centro, Culiacán, Sinaloa).