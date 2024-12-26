David (30) is a peculiar looking man. With a very long beard, a septum piercing and full of tattoos, he does not go unnoticed wherever he goes. own Carlos SobeRa was a little startled to see him enter the door of the ‘First Dates’ restaurant on the night of Thursday, December 26. “I’m going to admit one thing to you: suddenly I turned around, I saw you and I was scared,” the host of the ‘dating show’ confessed.

Despite his explosive appearance, this shoemaker from Elche considers himself the most normal person in the world, “and anyone who knows me knows I am very simple.” The problem is that upon meeting him, his date only needed to run out of the place and leave him standing.

Sobera introduced him to David to Syria (28), before mercedesa 360º artist based in Madrid, but born and raised in a town of 2,000 inhabitants whose name she did not want to mention so as not to give them fame. The single woman was looking for someone to spend her life with. And that someone had to meet a requirement. «I need a guy who, when I see him, will wet my panties. “I would prefer that the love of my life make me horny,” she explained during her presentation.

However, the only thing that caused him David It was a grimace of total displeasure. «When I saw him enter I said 'no, please'. "It's just that I'm not going to a rave," he expressed before the cameras. As much as Sobera wanted to highlight her suitor's qualities, she was already closed off, claiming that he did not fit her standard of a man. «Everyone likes what they like, but it is not at all the style of what I am looking for. My father just turned 50 and he is better than him.









For the matchmaker of ‘First Dates’ I was not willing to give up on the appointment. He was too optimistic, considering that Syria It was quite transparent and it showed on his face that he was not comfortable. Although the bachelor tried to keep things flowing, tension floated in the air. Until David he realized that he was not “‘receptive.'” “It doesn’t seem right to me, because if you come to meet someone, the normal thing is that you give 100%,” said the man from Elche when interviewed by the program team.

Syria is a Vox voter and David leaves politics

Even so, they managed to maintain a cordial conversation… To realize that their tastes and hobbies didn’t match at all either. To top it all off, Syria brought up a dangerous topic: politics. “I don’t watch TV, I’m not interested in any,” was the clear and concise contribution of David to the conversation. An answer that did not convince his date at all. «You don’t have to be interested in them, we are all in politics. We are all Spain. For me, a person who is not committed to their country is not going to commit to a relationship. We depend on the person who leaves to be responsible for our fucking future,” she stated vehemently.

Furthermore, in the totals he revealed that he had voted for Vox, “because I think it is the one that best fits with Spanish ideals.” «All the others seem to me to be traitors to the country. I don’t care right or left, here we come to improve Spain,” said the single woman.

TO David One sentence was enough to summarize what the evening had been like during the final decision, the first time they both agreed on something all night. “We don’t have to see, we are night and day.”