Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, appeared before the media to report on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. This Monday, Health has notified 13,984 infections and 103 deaths since Friday, last day of data update. According to the cumulative incidence, this stands at 188.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Following the images seen this weekend after the fall of the state of alarm, Simón recalled that “We still have a lot of coronavirus. What we can expect in the next few days we do not know. Until two days ago, I would have said I could continue the downward trend of the last 10-12 days. It was a significant chance of not having a fourth wave, but right now I don’t know. Neither I nor anyone in Spain knows what will happen. Neither I nor anyone else knows how many people are going to be admitted to ICUs. “

Disappointment

The epidemiologist showed his disappointment with what happened: “I think that as a country, the entire population will do better, but there are always people who do not belong to the group of the sensible ones. I’m not angry, I’m disappointed even with myself because maybe we haven’t been able to get the message across. I am disappointed because I have not been able to convey the message to the population, the media and politicians. “

“I watch very little television, but this weekend I have seen some more. The images that were seen did not make me laugh. Here behind me, there is no image so we can know if we are going to have a next wave. That we did see on television to know and count the minutes remaining in the alarm state. The state of alarm only regulated three aspects: mobility between communities, nocturnal mobility and the right of assembly in large groups. The end of the alarm decree was not the end of the coronavirus. Probably part of it being perceived this way is clearly mine “Simon added.

Evolution after the lack of control

On the future evolution, the facultative trust that the number of infections does not rise excessively, although he pointed out that there will probably be a specific increase: “We are going to try to estimate and I still hope that the impact is not very great at a general level, but it can be so in unvaccinated groups. There are vulnerable people, 10% of those vaccinated are not completely immune. In other age groups it is difficult to estimate, but it is almost certain that we will observe a peak, which I hope is punctual for the behavior of one or two nights. “

“I didn’t like it at all, but to some extent I can understand those cravings. It is not what was broadcast that night, but what they broadcast these days. I hope that these people be prudent and be very aware of who they hang out with and have control measures. I can understand that there are groups that need that night, but if they have had it, they have the responsibility to control the next days “, stressed the director of CCAES.

Message to health workers

Asked about the possibility of sending a message to the toilets after the situation experienced this weekend, he assured that “I find it difficult to think how the professionals are in a saturated ICU, watching patients pass away. I wouldn’t know what to say to them. The comforting message is that vaccination is progressing well. What we saw is very hard for health workers, especially for those who are in the healthcare part“.

Surveillance system

Likewise, he opted for making modifications to the control system: “This weekend It seems that we have not managed to show the responsibility. I believe that we are going to control the coronavirus with the measures we have and vaccination, next to individual responsibility. It is possible that in a few weeks we can propose the vaccination of those under 16, but the vaccination will be progressive. The proposed sanitary measures are more than sufficient. We have to make modifications in the control strategy with the current level of vaccination. The kernel will remain, but there will be modifications. Things should relax at their own pace. “

“The state of alarm did not oblige, it gave the option; not all communities implemented it. It has been used unevenly in the autonomous communities. It is not necessary to maintain such drastic measures permanently. We have tools, I think enough. “

Measurements within 100 days

This Monday, Pedro Sánchez affirmed that within 100 days we will have achieved in Spain the so-called herd immunity. Asked about the prevention measures that could disappear then, Simón offered some details: “If we continue vaccinating at this rate and other conditions are met, we can have an interactivity quite similar to what we had before the coronavirus. If they rush me until we have global protection, we will continue to have to take precautions. “

No renewal of AstraZeneca

Simón also appreciated the announcement made about the non-renewal of the contract of the European Union and AstraZeneca for the supply of medicines: “I can understand that the EU has not renewed it for the delivery of vaccines, not for quality. Right now there is a stock that if you decide to put the second dose, it will be put. There is the CombivacS study and there are other countries that are already administering a different group. I think there will be no problem in that sense. It will be necessary to see if the vaccinated will have to wear a souvenir, as in the old vaccines like tetanus or yellow fever. “

Once the appearance was concluded, marked by criticism of the images lived last weekend in several Spanish cities, Simon said goodbye apologizing for “having been so vehement.”