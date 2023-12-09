Work to dismantle the monument to the Red Civil War commander Nikolai Shchors began on the morning of Saturday, December 9, in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Against this background, Kiev residents were warned about traffic difficulties along Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

Before the demolition, the authorities removed the monument’s protective status. The monument will be kept in the Kiev Aviation Museum.

The monument was opened in April 1954 at the intersection of Simon Petlyura Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. The monument is made of bronze and is a 14-meter equestrian statue.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted earlier, on June 13, in Russia it is possible to create a park from monuments that are being demolished by the Ukrainian government. In particular, the head of state announced his readiness to take away the monument to Catherine II, dismantled in Odessa.

In the Ukrainian capital, in particular, the bust of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin has already been dismantled, and the monument to Soviet intelligence officer Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya has also been demolished.

In Ukraine, since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes.” The law involves the renaming of all topographical objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.