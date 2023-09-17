At the federal level, we see an airport without flights, a refinery without gasoline and a train that has only caused a serious problem of ecocide and ethnocide. They all are great monuments to the corruption of this misgovernment headed by López Obrador.

While Families pay more and more for the basic basket, the government wastes the people’s money, puts the country in debt and by the way cheat with false information.

In Sinaloathe lack of public works has distinguished the bad government also of Morenaand our beautiful Culiacan seems to get the worst of it.

Here, in our beautiful capital city, a monumental clock measuring 10.4 meters captured the attention of the government, the media and public opinion, both on the street and on social networks, while The lack of drinking water throughout the south of the city affected thousands of Culiacán residents.

It wasn’t alone a week in which we suffered from lack of waterbut in the last nine months we have had leak problemsinfrastructure failures due to poor or no maintenance and any pretext they can think of to cutting the service of the vital liquid throughout Culiacán.

The monument to the corruption of Juan de Dios Gámez, the governor’s godson, is, without a doubt, a monumental clock without any basis that surely the resources that end up costing could well be used in the network of sewer system, sewerage and drinking water of our city.

Right in front of the State Congress, as if to prevent legislators from being late for work, is where this work is being placed, which, rather, is a pretext. Erroneously, some call him the wellness clockdependence in which Juan de Dios Gamez He left through the back door, accused of sexual harassment and abuse. ‘Welfare‘, the word misused, but preferred by Morena governments.

If for them the well-being of the culichis is having a space for photographs next to their watch, we verify once again that Not only are they a government error, but they also make fun of those who trusted them. As citizens, it is in our hands to prevent monuments to corruption like that from being executed. Let us demand clear accounts about the real cost of that monumental clock without any benefit.

This allows us to realize that the government is wrong, and it is in our hands to correct these errors. We have already begun the electoral process where we will have the opportunity to expel this fourth-rate government from the position they are in. We have the opportunity to choose a better option.

More from the same author: