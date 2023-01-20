The monthly audience of Mail.ru Mail grew by 6 percent and amounted to 51 million people

The monthly audience of Mail.ru Mail reached 51 million people. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

According to Mediascope (Cross Web project) data for 2022, Post’s monthly audience increased by six percent in December compared to 2021. The monthly audience of the Cloud Mail.ru cloud storage in Russia amounted to 23 million people last year (57 percent more than in 2021), and the daily audience reached 2.5 million, which is 90 percent more than last year.

For the most part, the growth of the audience of services was facilitated by major updates to Mail.ru products. So, “Mail” and “Cloud” are now united by a single virtual storage. All photos and documents are securely protected and always at hand. Thanks to machine learning algorithms, the neural network will be able to select the best frames and form collections of the user’s favorite memories from them and share them.

Among other things, modern technologies help to quickly organize incoming messages into folders and automatically delete old messages, as well as create events in the calendar based on the contents of letters.

Previously, the Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru Mail applications became more accessible to blind users. According to the assessment conducted by blind testers, each of the applications received more than 80 points of non-visual accessibility out of 100 possible.