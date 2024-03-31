The maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum gas (LP) are on the rise after several weeks in which they fell in Querétaro, This is what was announced by the Energy Regulatory Commissionía (CRE).

According to this agency, which is responsible for regulating fuel costs, LP gas will have a maximum cost of $18.79 pesos per kilogram and $10.15 per liter in Querétaro, during the week of March 31 to April 6.

This price is exclusive for the municipality of Matamoros Landa and increased $0.41 pesos per kilogram, compared to the cost of the previous week, when it cost $18.38 per kilo for cylinders and $9.93 pesos per liter for stationary tanks and carburetor stations.

For the rest of Querétaro, including the capital, the cost of LP gas will be $18.57 pesos per kilogram and $10.03 pesos per liter; which also suffered an increase during the first week of April.

With these figures, if you purchase a 45-kilogram LP gas cylinder in Landa de Matamoros it will cost $845.55 pesos, while one with a smaller capacity, 30 kilograms, should not cost more than $563.70 pesos.

In the capital and the rest of Querétaro, 45-kilogram cylinders will cost $835.65 pesos and 30-kilogram cylinders will cost $557.10 pesos.

These prices include taxes and, it should be noted, are the maximums stipulated by the CRE for the entity. In this way it is known that companies can provide the cylinders at a lower cost.