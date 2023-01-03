The Region of Murcia closed 2022 with another weather record. December, like the two previous months, became the warmest in the historical series, that is, the last 62 years. According to the balance of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) the average temperature was 12.8 degrees, a figure that exceeded the average by 3.3ºC and pulverized the previous maximum, which stood at 11.5 ºC.

In addition, the maximum values ​​shot up to 17.9 degrees on average and the minimum, up to 7.7, figures that are also well above normal and that represent a new record in the Region of Murcia, according to Aemet records. .

According to the balance sheet of the state agency, high temperatures predominated throughout the month, especially in the middle of the month. The maximums were especially high in the last third of December, starting on the 12th. The highest value of the month was 25.8ºC and was recorded in Cieza on the 13th and in Murcia on Christmas Eve. As for the minimums, the previous ephemeris were exceeded in stations such as Murcia and Alcantarilla: on the 13th they reached 18.2 and 19.1 degrees respectively, a new record.

In fact, in those two seasons the historical peak of the average temperature of December was also exceeded. In Murcia it was 15.2 degrees and in Alcantarilla, 14.2. That is, data that is above normal in these populations in a month of March.

normal precipitation



Accumulated precipitation in the Region was 16 liters per square meter, which is 85% of the median value for the month of December. That is, a normal pluviometric character. Where more precipitation was recorded was on the eastern coast, accumulating up to 66 l/m2 in Salinas de Cabo de Palos. On the contrary, where less precipitation was recorded was in the center of the Region, not exceeding 10 l/m2.