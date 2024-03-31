April arrives with bad news for the inhabitants of the municipalities of San Luis Potosí, those who experience a increase ssignificant in the liquefied petroleum gas prices (LP).

The Energy Regulatory Commissiona (CRE) shared the maximum costs of LP gas during the week to date March 31 to April 6, 2024 for all states, including San Luis Potosí.

According to the CRE, the maximum price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) during this new week in the entity will be $20.82 per kilo and $11.24 per liter in the municipalities of Alaquines and Cárdenas.

The next highest price will be in effect for section 166, which includes municipalities such as Charcas, Matehuala, Santo Domingo, Vanegas, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe, Villa de la Paz and will be $20.13 and $10.87 per kilo and liter respectively.

While the lowest prices are reported in $18.77 per kilo and $10.13 per liter ; which belong to region 165 belonging to the municipality of Ébano, followed by Tamazunchale with costs of $18.93 and $10.22 per kilo and liter, respectively.

While the capital, San Luis Potosí, Mexquitic de Carmona, Salinas, Santa María del Río and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, the price will be $20.26 per kilogram and $10.94 per liter.

In this way, the cost of a 30 kilogram cylinder should not exceed $624.60 in the municipalities where LP Gas is more expensive, unlike Ébano, where it will cost $563.10 pesos.

While buying a 20 kilogram cylinder would cost $416.40 pesos and a 10 kilogram cylinder would cost $208.20 pesos where it will be more expensive.

In the capital of Potosí the cost of a 30 kilo cylinder will be $607.80, 20 kilograms will cost $405.2 and $202.60 for 10 kilos.