Monterey remains shaken after his semi-final elimination at the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. The albiazul directive has not yet made a decision regarding the future of Victor Manuel Vucetich. Despite having had an excellent regular season and in which several records were broken, Rayados lost unforgivably to tigershis greatest rival, which could cost ‘King Midas’ his job.
It seems that a series of changes is coming in Monterrey. According to the most recent reports, celso ortiz, one of the most experienced players on the squad, could leave in the summer market. He Paraguayan midfielder’s contract ends on June 30, 2023 and everything indicates that the directive will not renew it.
Ortiz recently made a publication on his social networks that generated controversy and uncertainty among Rayados fans.
“This time it was not, family, but I am sure that whoever continues will seek what we all long for, which is the title. Long live Monterrey, today, tomorrow and always”
– celso ortiz
The Guarani player’s message sounded like a farewell. Ortiz, 34, played 17 games in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 and gave three assists. In the league he played the four games that Rayados faced in this phase.
The veteran midfielder arrived in Monterrey in mid-2016 and has since become an important fixture for the Sultana del Norte club.
Ortiz has won two Copa MX, one Liga MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues with Monterrey.
