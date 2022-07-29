The coach of the Pumas opponents spoke of Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico

Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico, specifically at Pumas, was received with great enthusiasm.

The most successful player in the history of football will face the first of his class on July 31st, Monterrey which is 5 points away. Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Monterrey coach, spoke about Dani Alves, debunking his arrival.

“Without a doubt he is a world-class player, he has maintained himself over the years, he comes from Barcelona, ​​which represents Spain and world football, but he is no longer young and you have to see his physical appearance”.

July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 11:42)

