Club de Fútbol Monterrey is searching for a replacement for Cesar Montes who recently went to European football with RCD Espanyol, for this reason, the Gang’s board of directors have set their sights on the youthful defender of Club Tijuana, Victor Guzmana player who has been considered by many other clubs in recent tournaments.
A source informed Channel 6 Sportsthat the element of the border table is liked by the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich like the Monterrey board headed by Jose Antonio Noriega, because it is the most pleasant option to come to reinforce the staff from Monterrey,
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fortunately for the albiazul team, the red and black footballer would welcome the change of scenery, since he expected to leave the club in this same transfer market, in addition, currently the player has several points to highlight for the Gang’s board, given that He is a player with a future projection, just like he is material for the Mexican team and it has even been in the eyes of some clubs in Europe.
In addition to Guzman, Jesus Gilberto Orozco del Rebaño Sagrado was also sought by the Sultana del Norte team, but due to the refusal of the rojiblanca team they decided to opt for other options and everything indicates that if there is a good offer, Xolos will part with the 20-year-old player.
#Monterrey #board #negotiating #transfer #Víctor #Guzmán
Leave a Reply