Santos Laguna and the Club de Fútbol Monterrey equalized without harming themselves in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament in a match that left a lot to owe, so for the second match of the series a notable improvement is expected in the equipment performance.
For the return, those from the Comarca Lagunera will visit the ‘Steel Giant’ and they will have to win yes or yes, if they want to advance to the next round, otherwise the win or draw for the Gang will give them their ticket to the semifinals .
In this way, for the commitment in the Sultana del Norte this Saturday, May 13 at 7:06 p.m., we leave you with what could be the possible line-ups of the teams.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper will be the starter in the Gang’s goal.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The Colombian defender regained ownership throughout most of the tournament and his presence in the final phase could not be the exception.
DFC: Victor Guzman – As soon as this tournament arrived and almost immediately he took ownership in the central.
DFC: Hector Moreno – The veteran experienced central defender is the benchmark for the defense and complements himself perfectly with ‘Toro’.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – An irremovable member of the left wing, he has been the holder of
MD: Maximiliano Meza – Despite some absences from the starting lineup in the regular season due to injuries, the Argentine attacker regained his place in the eleven.
MC: Luis Romo – The national team is an essential element in the middle of the field of the royals since it contributes a lot to them in its functionality.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The Guaraní captain is the benchmark for the media and his presence cannot be absent, since he is in charge of pulling the strings in the team.
IM: Alfonso González – ‘ponchito‘ He is going through a great moment, one of the best of his career, so his ownership is unquestionable.
DC: German Berterame – The Argentine attacker can be decisive in the attack at any time, so his actions with the Gang cannot be underestimated.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – The club’s all-time top scorer simply cannot be missing.
Q: Carlos Acevedo – One of the best prospects in goal for Mexico cannot be missing from the Laguna box.
RHP: Raul Lopez – ‘Dedos’ has made a place for himself in the Comarca Lagunera, so his experience is a great contribution to the team.
DFC: Felix Torres – Although it has not been the best tournament for one of the team’s best international prospects, the reality is that his quality at the back is undeniable.
CB: Matheus Doria – The Brazilian defender is not experiencing his best moment in general aspects in this tournament either, but his physical conditions can be of great contribution to the team.
LI: Omar Campos – He is one of the youngsters who attracts a lot of attention in his position in other clubs, so in the Shire he is the absolute owner of his position.
MD: Diego Medina – Little by little, the academy player has been gaining a starting position in the team and has responded to the confidence.
MC: Aldo Lopez – The youthful midfielder is another element that has recently earned a place within the team and is a player with a great future within the team.
MC: Alan Cervantes – Now with a little more experience, the rojiblanco squad player is a key player in the team in midfield.
IM: Emerson Rodriguez – The 22-year-old Colombian youth has played very little throughout the tournament, so he has to take advantage of his opportunities and in the Liguilla he could be his revelation.
DC: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine striker is a good player who has done well in his first months with the team.
DC: Harold Preciado – The Colombian attacker is one of the team’s most prized players and his goal man, so he cannot be missing from the starting eleven.
