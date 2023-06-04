Sunday, June 4, 2023, 10:05



Montepinar has no one to write to him. Or rather yes, but the missives do not reach his mailbox; for almost five years, one more decorative element on the doors of their houses. This year, in fact, as in so many other urbanizations in Orihuela Costa, the last thing that will have exceeded the slot of your post office box will have been one of many envelopes with electoral propaganda. It is what it has to be a “special environment”. This is how Correos refers to those urbanizations that, according to its criteria, do not exceed the standards of number of houses and population density necessary to carry out door-to-door delivery. The solution, then, is to put a block of community mailboxes.

In the case of Montepinar, this was the view of the millionaire and ineffective PRI who was going to regularize the situation of their homes and who not only has not resolved the urban mess, but has also left them without courier, which they must now pick up at the office Post Office in Plaza Nueva, in the heart of Orihuela. “Because, apart from in Montepinar, I have another house and I ask that the mail be sent there, but most residents don’t have that luck,” explains Mayte Sánchez, from the Montepinar neighborhood association. “Now they are forcing many people to take the car, spend gasoline and pay for the blue zone to queue without even knowing in advance if something has arrived. If not, they leave empty-handed and wasted time.”

From the Department of Internal Regime, they communicate that the current acting mayor, Luisa Boné, has sent various reports to the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) requesting the reversal of the declaration of special environment of various urbanizations on the Oriolan coast , Montepinar and Entrenaranjos to recover the door-to-door distribution. Likewise, the Municipal Register and Planning have been requested to issue a report on the population census and the square meters of urban surface of the three affected enclaves. Even the Oriolan deputy Juan Ignacio López-Bas tried it. “I asked to meet with the CNMC, but there has been no way,” he laments.

In some, the electoral census cards did not arrive. “They did not know in which school they could vote,” complains Antonio Cerdán

The municipal technicians, for their part, appreciate that Entrenaranjos has already grown sufficiently in the number of registered residents to meet the requirements for home delivery and, in the case of the coast, that this cannot be considered as a set of scattered, but as “a continuous set of urbanizations that cannot be understood without each other, as if they were isolated and independent,” they refer.

Second office on the coast



In this sense, from the Association of Neighbors of Lomas and Cabo Roig they analyze that, in effect, for Correos to assume door-to-door delivery on the coast is a considerable extra cost. Even so, they claim, “it is necessary to open a second office to unclog the one in Playa Flamenca, especially in summer,” says the neighborhood representative, Tomás Moreno. “I do not understand why such an essential service is not provided to a place that reaches 100,000 inhabitants in high season, especially when we speak in many cases of foreign people who receive important notifications from their countries.”

The problem, however, already originated in the term of mayor Monserrate Guillén. “We urge you to file a Contentious appeal to revoke that harmful decision. Even neighborhood and business associations filed a complaint with the Ombudsman,” recalls then-councilor Antonio Cerdán. «We also presented an initiative to modify the General Plan and that the urbanizations be recognized as Consolidated Urban Nucleus. They already have their own postal code and we believe that with this they can access the same status that the districts enjoy, which discriminates against our neighbors. Without going any further, he assures that in these last elections, for this reason, there were residents of the coast who did not receive census cards. “They did not know which electoral college corresponded to them,” Cerdán complains.