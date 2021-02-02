A study by a Catalan finance company concludes that Messi generated fifty percent of Barcelona’s sponsors and net profit of more than 235 million euros. That, discounting the salary of the controversy.

Is that, to calculate the cost-benefit ratio of Messi and his contract with Barsa, Marc Ciria and his partners at Diagonal Inversiones calculated three of the last four seasons where Leo would have received income of 383.6500 euros but would have generated the club about 619,265,000. Thus, between debits and credits, the profit for the Barsa would have been 235,610,000 euros.

Ciria explains that in Barcelona contracts there is the “Messi clause“. And that Leo alone accounts for thirty percent of the club’s total income. That, counting sponsors, tickets sold, boxes and shirts: “Of every ten shirts, we sell eight because we put the number ten and Messi’s name on the back,” explained the financier, who is also a member of the club, to the newspaper Sport of Barcelona.

Of every ten shirts that Barsa sells, eight are from Messi.

What is the Messi clause about?

“We have spoken with different companies about the impact that his departure would mean. And, to the contract of a sponsor that would be at levels of 40 or fifty million euros, we would have to apply a fifty percent discount if Messi was not“, the founder and director of Diagonal Inversiones tells the newspaper Sport.” Messi contributes more than his salary, “he synthesizes.

The clearest example that counts is that Beko and Rakuten, two of Barça’s most important sponsors, have only renewed for one year: “And that is tied directly to what Messi does about his future.”

According to the financier, today the Argentine 10 has a higher value than the 2008/2009 season when Barça got the Champions League and he was the scorer. In other words, if Messi had left the club at that time, the impact that Barcelona would have suffered would not have been so great: “Because we had a competitive team. Today he is the franchise player.”

“All Messi’s goals are direct income for Barça. Messi is the active player with the highest ratio of goals per game played. “Diagonal Inversiones contributes that Leo scored 31 percent of the team’s goals in the 17/18 season and 36 in the following:” 21 percent in the current one because Covid caught us, otherwise we would be in it. “And they also measured the assists:” They represent 70 percent in those three seasons. ”

After showing that Messi generates more than he charges, the economist understands that, due to his mismanagement of income, the Barcelona leadership has gotten into a dead end. And it proposes two solutions: First, suggest a 40 percent downgrade on Leo’s contract, which would force the rest of the team to follow him.

But Ciria ends with an overcoming idea: “The definitive solution is that they propose to Messi a lifelong bond like that of Jordan and Nike. Barcelona and Messi have to be an inseparable pairing “.