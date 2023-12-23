A terrible diagnosis arrived only last November 10th, Marta Roncoroni's heart stopped forever: she was only 15 years old

In a month and a half that monster took her away from the love of her loved ones. Marta Roncoroni she passed away forever at just 15 years old due to a brain tumor, which she only discovered last November 10th.

For 40 long days, Marta Roncoroni has fought with all his might, supported by doctors and her family. Unfortunately, that monster was stronger than her. The heartbreaking diagnosis arrived last November 10th. The 15 year old was felt sick after training of artistic gymnastics. A brain aneurysm.

Marta was urgently transported to the San Gerardo hospital in Milan and hospitalized in neurosurgical intensive care unit. From the medical tests a terrible truth emerged: a malignant brain cancer. For about a month and a half, the girl fought with all her might, but the intruder was stronger. A few hours ago terrible news arrived, one of those that no one would ever want to read. Marta's heart is stopped forever.

A fundraiser for Marta Roncoroni

Dad started one fundraiser, with the aim of helping the hospital department that took care of her little girl and providing doctors with other tools to help all the people who are struggling just like her Marta did. A will, that of the Roncoroni family, which has been welcomed and appreciated by many people. In just six days, they were collected 63 thousand euros on a target of 75 thousand euros.

You have no idea of ​​the amount of people, tools and materials that are needed every day for a patient in my condition.

Marta's words, which accompany the fundraising.

Today will be celebratedlast goodbye to the 15-year-old in the Parish of San Giuseppe in Monza.