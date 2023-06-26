The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, referred this Monday to the attempted rebellion by the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, and stated that “it is not good” that a nuclear power like Russia can face “political instability”.

“Everyone is aware of what is happening in Russia, it is important to understand that this is breaking Russian military power and affecting its political system,” Borrell told the press upon arrival at a Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU.

“And certainly it is not good to say that a nuclear power like Russia can face political instability. It is also something to be aware of,” she added.

For Borrell, the “most important conclusion” from what happened over the weekend in Russia is that “The monster that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin created,” referring to the Wagner mercenary group, “is biting him now.”

“The monster is acting against its creator”, he stressed, adding that the Russian political system is “showing its weaknesses” and military power “has cracked.”

“This is an important consequence of the war in Ukraine,” he asserted, while saying that they will continue to closely monitor the situation and that “now is the time to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever.”

“Putin took the genie out of the lamp and now this evil genie is after him,” said the Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, in relation to Prigozhin, “Russia is one of the great nuclear powers on the planet and we cannot care what happens there,” he said.

At the time, the Finnish minister, Elina Valtonen, acknowledged that it is “difficult” to know where what happened will lead, but judged “quite evident” that the events of the weekend “will have a continuing effect on how Putin is seen internally but also how Russia is seen from the outside”.

The Slovak minister, Miroslav Wlachovsky, openly called what happened in Russia an “attempted coup”, while the Swedish minister, Tobias Billstrom, stated that at this moment they are not in a position to make “a deeper analysis” of the situation as “it’s only been a few hours since all this news broke and we need to do more analysis.”

The president of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, for his part, acknowledged that what happened this weekend in Russia “we did not expect” because “there was no acute alert, and stressed that “The EU must be prepared in the future for situations like this.”

“My interpretation is that Putin is weakened to a certain extent, at least, and I hope this can also have an impact on the willingness of the rest of the world to discuss the post-war situation in Ukraine.”asserted the Danish minister, Lars Rokke Rasmussen.

In the opinion of the French minister, Catherine Colonna, we must “remain cautious” in the face of the situation in Russia because “there are many gray areas and we probably have not seen all the consequences of these events.”

“However, it is clear that internal tensions, cracks and even failures in the system have been revealed,” he added.

For the Spanish minister, José Manuel Albares, the mutiny of Wagner’s leader has shown that “there are deep divisions within Russia.”

“If the largest country in the world with the most nuclear weapons falls apart and no one knows who rules Russia, it is a great danger not only for Europe but also for the world”, said the Luxembourg minister, Jean Asselborn, who stressed that “the monopoly of violence is no longer in the hands of the State”.

The rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a billionaire once an ally of Vladimir Putin, began after the leader accused Russian troops of bombing Wagner. It lasted 24 hours and ended on Saturday night with an agreement between him and the Kremlin, mediated by the Belarusian president.

for 24 hours, Prigozhin’s forces seized several military sites in the strategic city of Rostov-on-Don, in southwestern Russia, and traveled 600 km in the direction of Moscow, apparently without major setbacks.

In Rostov, its fighters were even cheered as they left the military headquarters they had taken over, from which operations in Ukraine are coordinated.

At this time, the whereabouts of Wagner’s leader and the future of his troops are unknown.

