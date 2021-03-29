The one known colloquially as the “monster of the Caspian Sea”, one of the most unusual vehicles of the Cold War, it rises from its grave towed by a group of workers on a local beach.

The scene was filmed by Viktoriya Revenko, who was out for a walk along the Caspian Sea coast when she encountered a deployment of workers working piecemeal to remove the remains of a Lun-class ekranoplane.

The ekranoplane is a hybrid boat of plane and ship It was traveling on an air cushion above the surface of the water designed and developed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s and used by the navy as a hovercraft transport vehicle in the 1980s and 1990s.

The scene was recorded by Viktoriya Revenko, who was taking a walk along the coast of the Caspian Sea (Europa Press).

In July 2020, a flotilla of three tugs and two escorts maneuvered cautiously along the Caspian Sea coast to bring the heavy machine, which was stranded, closer to a stretch of coastline near Russia’s southernmost point.

Its rescue is part of the plan to turn it into a tourist attraction.

ITS PURPOSE

The ekranoplane was designed to fire Moskit anti-ship missiles at enemy ships, and American intelligence called it the “Caspian monster.”

The Lun ekranoplane was one of the last designs in the Soviet ground effect vehicle program. It is longer than an Airbus A380 superjumbo and almost as tall.

Despite its size and weight, the Lun was capable of speeds of up to 550 km. per hour thanks to eight powerful turbofans located on its stubby wings.

The ekranoplane, a hybrid aircraft and ship (Video capture).

This formidable machine was even able to take off and land in stormy conditions, with waves up to 2.5 meters.

Its intended mission was to carry out lightning strikes by sea with the six anti-ship missiles it carried in launch tubes attached to the top of its hull.

This ekranoplane served in the Soviet Union and Russia until, due to lack of budget, the military program ended shortly before the end of the last century.

