Monster of Florence, new DNA found: breakthrough or double contamination? Lawyer and criminologist Edoardo Orlandi speaks

It would be a great stroke of luck if the DNA found on bullet who killed the French fiancés Nadine Mauriot And Jean-Michel Kraveichvili in 1985 found a comparison. It would be a great fortune that would allow investigators to get on the trail of the truth (?) Monster of Florencethe serial killer who killed 16 people in 8 double homicides between 1968 and 1985.

Today, Monday 29 July, in the courthouse of Florence there was a hearing where the lawyer Vieri Adrianilegal of the relatives of the French victimsasked for the exhumation of the body of Stefania Pettini. Under her fingernails there may have been something that could be compared to the unknown DNA found on one (or perhaps more) bullets fired from the Monster of Florence’s .22 Beretta.

The lawyer and criminologist Edward Orlandione of the authors of the book Nobody-Voices in the history of the Monster of Florencehe explained to Affaritaliani.it what happened and what might happen now.

What could have happened to that bullet and the DNA?

Orlandi was unable to attend the hearing, but he trusts blindly in the judgment and professionalism of his colleague Adriani. When the bullet that killed Mauriot and Kraveichvili was found in 1985, it was immediately analyzed by professor Ugo Ricci. Which, however, certainly would not have done a meticulous job. In fact, after subsequent analyses, always on that bullet, it was Ricci’s DNA found. “It was a question of clumsy contamination“, explains Orlandi. Today, from the new and latest analyses, the cartridge case was re-examined for subtractionthat is, by removing Ricci’s DNA. What was found is a new and previously unpublished genetic material that could represent a turning point for this case.

“The contamination of the expert has occurred, but I wonder – continues Orlandi – is it not that this new DNA is a question of another contamination? Could it be that the contaminated sample was not already contaminated? It could be a second contamination“. In short: if I have dirty hands and I contaminate evidence, my genetic material remains on that evidence, but also that of the dirt in which there could be the DNA of another person. If, by subtraction, the first genetic material is removed, the other remains, which is not necessarily the murderer’s in this case.

The connection with the other murders and the investigations carried out at the time

It appears that the same unknown DNA that emerged today is also present in two more murders. According to Orlandi, this would be “a important discovery because from genetic test” there is no escape. “The confession is not enough. The old man who confesses to the murder and says he did it is not worth much without evidence to support the confession. I hope that the authenticity of the evidence will be ascertained (that is, that it is not a second contamination) and, above all, that a comparison will be found”.

On the comparison, the lawyer Adriani asked for the exhumation of Pettini, one of the victims of the Monster of Florence. Under his nails there might be some genetic material to compare. “Stefania Pettini fought tooth and nail against her murderer, but she has been in a coffin since 1974. We need to see if there is still something to compare. DNA is found in the tombs of the pharaohs, so who knows.”

Edoardo Orlandi sincerely hopes that this genetic material will lead to a breakthrough, even if he does not hide some doubts: “This case has never enjoyed proper management of the evidentiary material, so even a comparison is difficult. How was that evidence preserved? We do not know. Some clothes of the victims that they were wearing in 1984 were found, they were in their car, and yet nothing relevant was found. There is hopeonly that hope clashes with reality. It would be a great stroke of luck in this story where there has been very little of it. That’s why I hope there is some, especially for those who seek the truth.”