A bizarre incident occurred in Malaysia with a boy. The 20-year-old student was shocked when he got a lot of monkey selfies in his phone. This video is becoming increasingly viral in social media. A student named Jackrids Rodji was sleeping in his house. He kept the phone with himself. On waking up in the morning, he found that his phone was not in the house. The student felt that his phone was stolen.
In a conversation with the BBC, the student said, “There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was how this magic could happen.” When Rodji tracked down his phone device, he received a signal from the forest behind his house. He told that the father was constantly calling on his mobile and the sound of ringtones was coming from the forest. The student found the phone under palm.
The student’s uncle jokingly said that he could get the picture of the thief on the phone. After this, when student Rodji opened the gallery, he got many selfies and videos of monkeys. The student shared a video from the BBC, in which the monkey was trying to eat the phone.
According to the Daily Mail, Rodji showed these pictures to his friends and relatives, which no one could believe on seeing. While sharing this incident on Twitter, student Rodji wrote that people were not able to believe either. He saw this for the first time.
Rodji tweeted a video of the screen recording on 13 September. This video has been viewed more than 2.5 lakh times so far. Rodji feels that the monkey must have entered his house through an open window and picked up the phone and went to the forest.
