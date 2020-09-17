A bizarre incident occurred in Malaysia with a boy. The 20-year-old student was shocked when he got a lot of monkey selfies in his phone. This video is becoming increasingly viral in social media. A student named Jackrids Rodji was sleeping in his house. He kept the phone with himself. On waking up in the morning, he found that his phone was not in the house. The student felt that his phone was stolen.

In a conversation with the BBC, the student said, “There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was how this magic could happen.” When Rodji tracked down his phone device, he received a signal from the forest behind his house. He told that the father was constantly calling on his mobile and the sound of ringtones was coming from the forest. The student found the phone under palm.