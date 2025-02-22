‘The Monkey’, a bloody fun by the twisted author of ‘Longlegs’

It is inevitable to analyze the relationship with the terror of Osgood Perkins from biographical keys. After all, his first role as an actor – a break in which he would specialize before debuting to the management about ten years ago – was Norman Bates, in a Flashback of Psychosis II With the childhood version of the iconic psychopath. Then Perkins was barely nine years old and had reached the production of his father’s plug, which was obviously Anthony Perkins.

Some beginnings mark anyone, although in the first bars of his career as director the figure of the psychopath did not shine with special virulence. I am the beautiful creature that lives in this house and Gretel and Hansel They were rather literary exercises, where Perkins experienced with the Gothic imagery. With Longlegs The thing changed. In this film Perkins collected the satanic vocation of its excellent debut of 2015, The envoy of evilto combine it with the creation of a psychopath with all of the law, which seemed to pursue the iconicity of the Norman Bates School. That “long legs” gave an amazing success last year. With 126 million dollars raised from a minimum budget, it was the highest grossing independent production of 2024.

Longlegs He focused on reading it from the perspective of a filmmaker whose life seemed to have always revolved around the legendary figure of the psychopath, but how does this life relate to The Monkey? We talked about a title that Perkins had agreed to roll even before the premiere of Longlegswhich is why the film arrives at the Spanish rooms just half a year later. The director himself has proposed to resort to his life story, relating the argument of The Monkey With the traumatic death of their parents. Anthony Perkins died in 1992 due to complications derived from AIDS. Berry Berenson died later, at 11s.

Two shocking deaths that fly The Monkeyaround the toy of a monkey that every time the drum touches – the disney drum, but Disney had monopolized the rights of this model after including it in Toy Story 3-, causes the horrible death of someone in the immediate vicinity. The particularity of The Monkey It is that his tremendous argument does not take himself too seriously. In fact it is, above all, a comedy. Osgood Perkins has sought in black humor a possible catharsis for the loss of his parents.

Norman Bates’s son has a sense of humor

“I spent much of my life recovering from the tragedy, feeling quite bad. Everything seemed intrinsically unfair and personalized the pain, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ ”Perkins recalled Screen Rant. “But now I have grown up and I know this shit happens to everyone. Everyone dies. Sometimes while they sleep, sometimes in a really demential way, as happened with me. But everyone dies. And I thought that perhaps the best way to address all that madness was with a smile. ” That’s how simple his decision was.

And despite everything it seems a bit shocking. Before Longlegs Perkins cinema was not characterized precisely by the sense of humor. Rather, he felt comfortable in a wiring solemnity – with a very worked staging and a somewhat aseptic tone – that preventively located the wake of that “high terror” that began to be fashionable at the end of the last decade. With Longlegs He did not divert his course but gave rise to an interesting tension, responsible for large part that the film is one of the indispensable titles of the genre of recent years. Perkins’s forms remained rigid and gridded, and nevertheless wrapped a unruly entity that disfigured and projected on them an ironic ground. That entity was Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage with his torrent for overactness and eccentricity, running to disable the corsés of high terror from within. With an erratic interpretation – they are able to generate a deep anguish as a family fun for their fans – and a character construction that moved to wonder to what extent had been Perkins as a screenwriter. It seemed more likely that Cage had sought that gimotant voice and that vaguely androgynous aspect, linked to urban legends sponsored by the Internet as The Ayuwoki. That is, that Michael Jackson disfigured that terrified children. Like Longlegs.

Had Perkins or Pálpito de Cage’s decision, who also served as a producer of Longlegs? There was no easy answer and that is what made Longlegs such a fascinating experience. The film stirred against the categorizations and illuminated a decisive disorientation within the current independent terror. Perkins’s proposal was, in short, proclaimed the mistakes, and hence The Monkey Assume such drastic turn in your career. Because this time humor seems entirely sought by Perkins, only in some keys very different from Longlegs.

It is maintained, yes, the pampering to boost the hypothetical iconicity of the terrifying presence on duty: the eyes of the monkey, the way in which it teaches the teeth when activated, the battle turning in all directions as a propeller to look for victims … Perkins It is in the best company for it because it produces Atomic Monster, the seal of someone as interested in the diabolical dolls such as James Wan. Through Saw, silence from evil, Annabelle or the recent one M3gan, Atomic Monster has polished a whole showcase of children’s toys whose hieratic design makes fun of human anguish, and the monkey of The Monkey It is a great addition to this showcase.

Also a figure far from the chaos that Cage had guaranteed with his psychopath, because the humor of The Monkey It is carefully controlled. Perkins writes and plans from an openly scathing tone, where the modulation of deaths goes through being the most illustrative. The monkey does not kill directly, but magically drives a conflagration of fatal circumstances that cause the death of the unfortunate on duty. Style Final destinationonly with a quantity and an exaggerated forcefulness that reminds rather a short of the Looney Tunes.

Misanthropy to relieve tragedy

Indeed Perkins had never approached terror, which seems revealing because humorous calligraphy, as he himself has revealed, was something he wanted incorporate. The original story of The Monkey He did not have that tone, it was Perkins who pulling his experience decided to wrap it in the sour comedy, and who wanted to rule out the claim for causing anguish of his previous films. The Monkey It is not too afraid because it does not want to give it: a distance has been hardly sought according to which humans are animals susceptible to patetism and a huge fan of mutilations, in the line Splatter (cinema GORE) of phenomena such as Terrifier.

Put to related to the original story we run into another disruptive gesture by Perkins. The Monkey It is a story that Stephen King published there in 1980 in the magazine Gallery; A five years later was compiled in the anthology of short stories Skeleton Crewwhere also stood out The fog. Frank Darabont brought this last story to the cinema in 2007 (with exquisite results) and proposed to adapt below The Monkey maintaining both King’s drama and the nihilist element of The foghighly remembered for its devastating final. This nihilism has been collected by Perkins at the end of the project, and the long one finds affinities with the work that King developed between 70 and 80.





This era was very dark for Maine’s writer. His addictions, in explosive combination with the freshly achieved fame, shown a phase of their work marked by the hopeless environments and the devastating finals. King fans especially appreciate the humanistic flow of their stories – guaranteed by the ranking The most murky and fatalistic novels. Case of Rage (Discoated by their link with the US school shootings), Damn road (A curious predecessor of Driver taxi) either the wanted. The latter is currently being adapted to the cinema by Edgar Wright.

The Monkey It was a story infected by this pessimistic vision of the human being, and in his brief pages he raised a diffuse temporal line on how the monkey toy was harassed to two generations of a family. He dropped the suspicion, then, that the monkey was not really cursed, but that it was just a representation of chance that tormented the characters with signs of a self -fulfilling prophecy. The narrative was, therefore, quite abstract within King standards, and it is not a path that Perkins wanted to travel. Family trauma persists, but the way in which it is specified as the relationship of two twin brothers (both Theo James) lacks King’s existential weight. And it is also not quite well written.

Surely it is more due to disinterest than to incompetence, and it is not something that mining the undoubted attractions of The Monkey. The film wants to be cafre and parapet on the misanthropy to give us a fun while, without it matters to fall into arbitrary or the free for it. And in general he achieves it, although this ironic distance – tan contemporary, and so related to the honest refuge that today King’s literature continues to offer readers many decades later – ends up preventing the proposal from caleating when he tries to rescue a vitalist impetus.

Perkins argues that, as nothing matters and we are all going to die, there is no other than to shrug and enjoy while we can. The thesis is incontestable but in The Monkey It lacks conviction, because this enjoyment only emanates from the contemplation of the suffering of others, as grotesque as to drown any closeness or penalty. To the director, anyway, he must have served to overcome his own penalty, and it is what is most curious is to think about The Monkey: We have five films and we have no idea who Osgood Perkins is. We have five films and probably everything is part of a great joke.