‘A tragic hero’, geneticist Peter van Dijk calls the monk Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-1884). “He lived at the same time as Darwin, wrote articles that were just as groundbreaking. But his notes were lost, and it was only sixteen years after his death that scientists – including the Dutch biologist Hugo de Vries – began to take an interest in his work. Nowadays people only know that Mendel was ‘that monk of the peas’. While his pioneering research on the pea plant, Pisum sativumwas in fact the founder of modern genetics.”

Last month, on July 20, Mendel would have celebrated his 200th birthday, but in the Netherlands that anniversary passed almost silently. “However, in Brno in the Czech Republic, a German-speaking enclave at the time where Mendel was in the monastery as an Augustinian monk, there was a congress in his birthday week, where we met with Mendel experts from all over the world,” says Van Dijk in his living room in Gelderse. renkum.

We are sitting at the dining table, under a large Ikea lamp that looks like a ball full of dandelion fluff – a reference to Van Dijk’s work at research company KeyGene, where he focuses on the genetics of dandelions. In a way, it’s thanks to Mendel that he works there.

Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-1884) sat as an Augustinian monk in the monastery in Brno, Czech Republic.

34 pea varieties

“I had been fascinated by him ever since I read about him in my high school textbook in the early 1970s.” Later, during his biology studies in Groningen, he consciously chose population genetics. “The exact approach to evolutionary processes appealed to me.” And now he spends a large part of his free time on scientific-historical research into Mendel.

Gregor Johann Mendel grew up in a small village in Heinzendorf near Odrau (now the Czech Hyncice), the son of a farmer. After grammar school he entered the monastery in 1843 – it was only there that he got his name ‘Gregor’. Van Dijk: „The abbot of the monastery was Cyril Napp, a man with great scientific interest. He was very active in breeding sheep breeds. As early as 1837, Napp had wondered what exactly was inherited, and how. So it’s likely that he encouraged Mendel to do his own botanical research.” He started doing this in the spring of 1854, when he sowed 34 varieties of peas in the monastery garden.

Since virtually no notes have survived, the wildest speculations have been made

Over ten years, Mendel then studied tens of thousands of offspring of those peas, discovering how hereditary traits were passed on from parent plant to offspring. For example, he came up with the terms ‘dominant’ and ‘recessive’. If you cross two parent plants that differ in one characteristic – for example the flower color: purple or white – all the offspring will look like the one parent with the dominant color, in this case purple. But if you then cross those plants with each other, a quarter of their progeny will turn the white color of the ‘recessive’ first-generation parent, so-called splitting. Genetic laws that apply to all organisms – although Mendel himself did not speak of genes but of ‘elements’.

There are many misunderstandings about Mendel’s research, says Van Dijk. “Since virtually no notes have survived, the wildest speculations have been made. That Mendel wanted to test a pre-developed theory, or that he wasn’t really interested in inheritance at all.” What was known about his research came mainly from an article from 1866, the reproduction of two lectures he had given the year before at the natural sciences society in Brno, and from a handful of letters to a friend of botany professor, Carl Nägeli. There were also two short treatises from 1851 and 1853, in which he warned about the consequences of damage to plants by the radish moth and the pea beetle.

Applied look

Recently Van Dijk, together with the British pea researcher Noel Ellis, discovered a new source of information: two digitized newspaper articles from 1861, when Mendel was fully engaged in his research. “We have translated those documents from German into English, in which he is described as a plant breeder, with the aim of developing better vegetable crops. Thanks in part to those newspaper articles, we discovered that although Mendel started his work with the efficient, applied view of a plant breeder – think of those publications about damage caused by food damage – he gradually became more and more interested in the underlying biological processes.”

He was involved in a conflict with the government until his death

Mendel, for example, studied the importance of sex cells for reproduction. He spoke about it in his lectures in 1865, and wrote about it to Nägeli. “With those insights into inheritance and cell biology, he was way ahead of his time.” In which he was also surprisingly modern, according to Van Dijk and Ellis in a recent publication in Nature Genetics, was in writing scientific articles. “He described in accessible language how he ensured the integrity of his experiments, for example by ensuring that there was no unwanted pollination by wind or insects, and ends his article with a discussion in which he also discusses possible pitfalls and topics for further research touches.” He also emphasizes that it would be good to repeat the experiments in order to rule out errors. “I am a regular reviewer of contemporary scientific articles and Mendel’s would pass the review process well in terms of care and structure. In that respect I think Darwin is a much lesser writer. It was very verbose and just babbling on.”

It is easy to explain why Mendel chose peas in his experiments, says Van Dijk. “First of all, it was a nutritious crop, which was interesting from an applied point of view. For that reason, Mendel also worked with cucumbers.” He himself also stated in his publications that he worked with pea plants because their stamens were easy to remove during crossings and because the plants had little to fear from ‘foreign pollen’ from other plants.

Virgin Reproduction

Another species that Mendel experimented with for a while was hawkweed. “It appears from the letters to Nägeli that he was looking for a crop that was not inherited in the same way as the pea plant. This turned out to be the case with hawkweed: that species does not split. At the time, Mendel did not know why, but now we know that hawkweed is often referred to as apomixis: virgin propagation by means of seed. Offspring are then in fact clones of their parent plants.” Coincidentally, this is also the case with dandelions. “My field of research overlaps somewhat with Mendel’s.”

Mendel would therefore certainly be interested in contemporary genetics, thinks Van Dijk. “We recently identified apomixis genes in dandelion and hawkweed and inferred how the genes work.”

As a monk, Mendel was pretty open-minded anyway, says Van Dijk. He succeeded Cyril Napp as abbot of the monastery and then voted for a German liberal party. “As a high cleric, that was actually not done, you had to vote conservatively.” He was also stubborn. Until his death, he was involved in a conflict with the government because the monastery had to pay a tax that he believed was nonsense. Every year he filed a new appeal.”

Such tenacity served him well in his scientific work. “But once he was abbot, he had far too little time for science. He sometimes complained about this in letters to Nägeli.”

Yet Mendel always kept a broad interest. In 1862, for example, he traveled by train via Paris to London to visit the World’s Fair. He was also involved in meteorology and worked as a beekeeper. “And he was fascinated by patterns. For example, a researcher at the congress in Brno told that Mendel always celebrated his birthday on July 22 instead of on his official date of birth July 20, because that resulted in a nice symmetry. 22-7-1822, which he also wrote down as 22-88-22, because you could add the 7 and the 1 together. The speaker at the conference even reduced that to the ratio 1:2:1, a breakdown ratio that also came up a lot in Mendel’s research. So his interest in laws returned even outside of botany.”