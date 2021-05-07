The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police confirmed that it will start applying the smart system to monitor traffic violations resulting from not leaving sufficient distance between vehicles on the roads of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Article (52) of the Traffic and Traffic Law specified a fine of 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points for the violation of “not leaving a distance” Enough behind the front vehicles ».

This means the embodiment of the great role of the Ministry of Interior in preserving the safety of drivers, spreading safety and security on the roads, and to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents, and the resulting deaths, serious injuries and losses of life and property, which some drivers cause, as a result of not leaving enough distance between him and the vehicle he In front of him.